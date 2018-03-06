TeraRecon, Inc: EnvoyAI, Ambra Health, and TeraRecon Deliver First End-to-End AI Strategy

Las Vegas, NV (HIMSS18), March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, NV - March 6th, 2018 - TeraRecon (http://www.terarecon.com/), EnvoyAI (http://www.envoyai.com/), and Ambra Health (http://www.ambrahealth.com/), today announced a new collaboration to provide an AI-enhanced image exchange workflow. The partnership will enable healthcare providers to immediately implement an AI strategy through an Ambra image exchange workflow with access to the entire portfolio of AI algorithm solutions available on the EnvoyAI Exchange, leveraging their current PACS system or the full range of TeraRecon viewers. These AI workflows will be on display at the Healthcare Information & Management Systems Society (HIMSS18) annual meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada March 6th- 8th, 2018.

Andrew Duckworth, VP of Business Development of Ambra Health shared, "This interoperability partnership gives healthcare providers in the Ambra network access to bleeding edge AI technology for advanced image visualization, providing the very latest technological innovations to continually improve patient outcomes and care."

The EnvoyAI platform has continued to grow since the recent launch at RSNA17, with the partner count now standing at 20 contracted companies, contributing a total of 48 products, of which 10 have already achieved FDA-clearance.

TeraRecon's flagship product, iNtuition, provides advanced visualization capabilities, which now include embedded EnvoyAI image analysis engines within the typical advanced visualization workflow. iNtuition is already integrated with many leading PACS providers, so thousands of TeraRecon customers immediately have a way to implement a tightly integrated AI workflow that fits within their current PACS systems.

At HIMSS18, TeraRecon is also debuting the world's first AI results viewer, Northstar. Newly-added features allow the latest version of the prototype viewer to interact with EnvoyAI results, providing the ability to accept, reject, and even adjust the EnvoyAI-derived findings.

Jeff Sorenson, CEO of TeraRecon stated: "Northstar is designed to be effortlessly embedded into all major PACS viewing platforms for an instant end-to-end AI strategy that spans from the selection of algorithms to the final end-user experience. Now, via the Ambra Health platform, our reach extends even further, to referring physicians needing access to AI and who require our industry-leading iNtuition advanced interpretation tools."

Jake Taylor, CTO of EnvoyAI, stated, "Through our partnerships with Ambra Health and TeraRecon, our technology can reach remote, single physician practices while also meeting the most demanding clinical needs of the largest integrated health systems."

To receive a demonstration of the integrated solution at HIMSS18, visit Ambra Health at booth #8324. EnvoyAI will be located at distribution partner, TeraRecon's, booth #3900. Online demonstrations are also available by contacting Ambra Health at info@ambrahealth.com (mailto:info@ambrahealth.com) or EnvoyAI at info@envoyai.com (mailto:info@envoyai.com).

About TeraRecon (www.terarecon.com (http://www.terarecon.com/)) TeraRecon is a leader in advanced visualization, image viewing, and post-processing. Our flagship product, iNtuition, consistently leads the advanced visualization category of the industry's leading independent technology analyst. We are committed to redefining advanced visualization by leveraging artificial intelligence, and to improving radiology workflow through personalized automation features that increase efficiency.

About EnvoyAI (www.envoyai.com (http://www.envoyai.com/)) EnvoyAI facilitates the streamlined distribution and hospital implementation of trained machine learning algorithms via a vendor neutral distribution platform. EnvoyAI provides a developer platform, integrations, and an open API for algorithm developers, technology partners, and end users. EnvoyAI assists research institutions and emerging AI companies in the translation and commercialization processes, starting with rapid deployment via a scalable, secure, cloud-based infrastructure with the ability to add local components to facilitate on-site deployments as well. EnvoyAI also works with distribution partners to make algorithms on the platform available to a very wide footprint of hospitals and, ultimately, to physicians.

About Ambra Health (www.ambrahealth.com (http://www.ambrahealth.com/)) Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann, Stanford Children's Health and New England Baptist Hospital as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices and clinical research organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you.

Press Inquiries US: 1-650-372-1100 | info@terarecon.com (mailto:info@terarecon.com)

Attachment:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2597c384-2480-4c75-8eee-959b45f42aae (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2597c384-2480-4c75-8eee-959b45f42aae)

Lindsay Fleming TeraRecon 6506534319 lindsay@terarecon.com