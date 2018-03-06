Smart Cities Market Size Worth $2.57 Trillion by 2025 | CAGR: 18.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalsmart cities marketsize is anticipated to reach USD 2.57 trillion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a strong CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. Rising demand for smart city solutions is anticipated to be driven by factors such as growing urban population, need to better manage limited natural resources, and increasing focus on environmental sustainability.

Smart cities encapsulate an overwhelming number of different domains and application areas enhanced with technological advancements and their effective use in providing services to people. Be it a major tourism hub or a small community striving to become sustainable, smart city solutions have found their way in diverse areas of urban living. Rapid urbanization, obsolete infrastructure, adoption of new technologies, and need for improved quality of life are also driving industry growth.

The market addresses a diverse set of requirements, such as efficient mobility, smart and enhanced buildings and homes, optimum energy utilization, and better administrative services. Soaring adoption of novel technologies that complement management of cities of the future is a major catalyst in industry growth. The industry also stands to benefit from initiatives taken by national and regional governments, residents, and local businesses to implement projects and tend toward problems plaguing their cities.

The market encompasses myriad sectors such as healthcare, transport, water, assisted living, security, and energy and their implementation varies from city to city due to technological penetration in the region. High amount of initial financial investments, need for consolidation of different departments and sectors, and lack of a systemic approach may threaten industry growth. Nevertheless, the market is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate in the coming years, driven by the industries' renewed interest, availability of technology, and all-inclusive participation of industry stakeholders.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Smart Cities Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Education, Governance, Buildings, Mobility, Healthcare, Utilities), By Component (Services, Solutions), And Segment Forecasts 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-cities-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Communication infrastructure and web-based services are anticipated to play a major role in the industry's stride toward global adoption. The inevitable consolidation of services, infrastructure, data, and sensors will help in the creation of truly intelligent cities of the future

Major hindrances in adoption and implementation of these technologies include concerns regarding privacy and security of data. Attempts have also been made at developing consortiums to support and standardize the market globally; however, this has been limited to certain regions and application areas due to lack of a systemic approach

The industry is witnessing different forms of investment scenarios, such as Build Operate Transfer (BOT), Build Operate Manage (BOM), and Build Operate Own (BOO), which are gaining traction as major financial funding measures for smart cities

The BOM model for investment and management is gaining popularity due to its ease of operation and a combined control over the infrastructure it offers to interested parties

Key industry participants include ABB Group, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric, Siemens, IBM Corp., General Electric, and Microsoft. Companies such as Hitachi; Honeywell International Inc.; Intel; Oracle; Huawei Technologies Ltd.; and Johnson Controls are also at the forefront of developing smart city solutions

The industry is also marked with a growing number of collaborations between governments and companies to develop and implement pilot projects.

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart cities market based on application, service, and region:

Smart Cities Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Smart Education

Smart Governance

Smart Buildings

Smart Mobility

Smart Healthcare

Smart Utilities

Smart Cities Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Solutions

Services Integration & Deployment Professional Services

Smart Cities Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia

South America

Middle East & Africa

