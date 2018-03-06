Intelligence, security and cyber defence provider Falanx announced a proposed fundraising and conditional acquisition of First Base Technologies on Tuesday. The AIM-traded company said it intended to raise up to £4.6m before expenses via a placing of new ordinary shares, at a price of 4.5p each. It said the proceeds would be used to fund the purchase of First Base, and the remainder for working capital, integration, development expenditure and transaction fees. The placing shares were being ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...