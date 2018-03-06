Investors in housebuilding and commercial sector infrastructure provider Nexus Infrastructure were told of the group's "strong market positions" at its annual general meeting on Tuesday. The AIM-traded firm also retained a "well-defined strategy" to deliver growth and future value for shareholders, non-executive chairman told the meeting. "The board confirms today that it expects the results for the group for the year ended 30 September 2018 to be in line with its expectations," French ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...