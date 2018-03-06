Residential property services provider LSL Property Services announced its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December on Tuesday, with the board reporting "robust performance" in subdued market conditions. The London-listed company said full-year group underlying operating profit was up 8% to £37.5m, with group adjusted EBITDA ahead 7% at £42.7m. Group revenue rose 1% to £311.5m. It wasn't an entirely rosy picture, however, with LSL's group operating profit slipping 36% to £42.1m and ...

