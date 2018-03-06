Online value retail and education business Findel said on Tuesday that it is exploring the possibility of further developing the commercial supply arrangements between its largest subsidiary, Express Gifts, and Sports Direct. Following recent pilot-scale commercial tests of Sports Direct-licensed clothing brands on Express Gifts' Studio.co.uk website, the two companies have agreed to explore ways to further develop these joint commercial opportunities. As part of these discussions, Findel's head ...

