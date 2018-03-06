Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Public Service Enterprise Group Raised its Dividend by 4.7%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 07, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 06, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) ("PSEG") following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 07, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 06, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on PEG:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PEG

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On February 20, 2018, PSEG's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend for the first quarter of 2018 of $0.45 per share, payable on March 30, 2018, to shareholders of record on March 08, 2018. This action represents a $0.02 per share, or 4.7% increase in the Company's quarterly common stock dividend and brings the indicative annual dividend rate to $1.80 per share.

Ralph Izzo, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of PSEG, said:

"We are pleased to be able to continue PSEG's long history of paying a common dividend to the holders of our common stock. This latest increase represents the 14th increase in the common dividend in the past 15 years making this our 111th consecutive year of paying a common dividend to shareholders. Our strong balance sheet and business mix are expected to support consistent and sustainable growth in the common dividend."

PSEG's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.77%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 2.66% for the Utilities sector. The Company has raised dividend for six years in a row.

Dividend Insight

PSEG has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.58 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, PSEG is forecasted to report earnings of $3.15 for the next year, which is considerably higher than the Company's annualized dividend of $1.80 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, PSEG's cash and cash equivalents totaled $313 million compared to $423 million as on December 31, 2016. For fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, the Company's net cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $3.26 billion compared to $3.31 billion in the year ago corresponding period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for PSEG

On February 08, 2018, PSEG Solar Source, a subsidiary of PSEG Power, a merchant power generation Company which is part of the Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) announced that it has acquired a 7 MW-dc solar energy facility from BayWa r.e., representing an investment of about $10 million. The PSEG Halifax Solar Energy Center began operations on December 21, 2017.

The PSEG Halifax Solar Energy Center has a 15-year power purchase agreement with Virginia Electric and Power Co. The facility occupies 28 acres that are under a 25-year lease with the Halifax-Northampton Regional Airport, located in Halifax, North Carolina.

PSEG Solar Source completed the acquisition of the project from BayWa r.e. on December 13, 2017. With this purchase, PSEG Solar Source now has 23 utility-scale solar facilities in operation in 14 states, including six in North Carolina.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, PSEG's stock was slightly up 0.78%, ending the trading session at $48.07.

Volume traded for the day: 4.36 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.62 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 2.63%; and past twelve-month period - up 5.58%

After yesterday's close, PSEG's market cap was at $24.63 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 29.40.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.74%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Diversified Utilities industry. This sector was up 1.6% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors