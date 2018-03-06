Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Mylan Plans to Launch Two New HIV Treatments in the US

Stock Monitor: Eagle Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

These Launches will Extend Mylan's Global Antiretroviral Platform

Symfi Lo will be launched in the coming weeks and Cimduo will be introduced in Q2 2018. These launches will extend the Company's global antiretroviral (ARV) platform and help address the high cost of HIV treatment in the US. Mylan is the world's largest producer of HIV/AIDS drugs and the Company's total spending for HIV medications in the US exceeds $20 billion annually.

For reducing the high cost of HIV treatment in the US, Symfi Lo's list price will be discounted significantly from the wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) of any other STR on the US market today. Cimduo's list price will likewise be at a significant discount to any other tenofovir-based double combination product on the US market.

Upcoming Launches of Symfi Lo and Cimduo Will Help Deliver Significant Savings to the Healthcare System

Heather Bresch, Chief Executive Officer of Mylan, mentioned that as the world's largest supplier of antiretrovirals by volume, the Company is deeply committed to expanding access to treatment for people living with HIV. For a decade, Mylan has helped transform the level of access to high-quality, affordable HIV medications in developing countries. Heather added that the Company is happy to bring that same passion to the US with the upcoming launches of Symfi Lo and Cimduo and help deliver significant savings to the healthcare system.

Symfi Lo is the First Combination Regimen in the US with a Reduced Dose of Efavirenz

Symfi Lo is an STR formulated with a 400 mg dose of efavirenz, which is one-third less than the dose originally approved in 1998. The fixed-dose combination was recommended by the World Health Organization in 2016 as an alternative first-line therapy for adults living with HIV infection. Since March 2017, Mylan has sold the product overseas upon the receipt of Tentative Approval by FDA under the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program. Worldwide, Mylan supplied the regimen to more than one million patients in 2017.

Mylan Expanded Access to HIV Medicines with Launch of First Generic Sustiva® Tablets

In February 2018, Mylan announced the US launch of Efavirenz Tablets USP - 600 mg, the first generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb's Sustiva®. The product is indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type-1 infection in adults and in pediatric patients at least 3 months old and weighing at least 3.5 kg. According to the FDA's approval letter, Mylan was one of the first applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA for Efavirenz Tablets USP - 600 mg, containing a Paragraph IV certification, and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity.

About Symfi Lo and Cimduo

Symfi Lo (efavirenz, lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) 400 mg/300 mg/300 mg tablets is a once-daily, single-tablet regimen (STR) and is indicated as a complete regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adult and pediatric patients weighing at least 35 kg.

Cimduo™ (lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) 300 mg/300 mg tablets is a once-daily combination of two nucleo(t)side reverse transcriptase inhibitors and is indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 35 kg.

About Mylan N.V.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Mylan is a global healthcare company focused on making high quality medicines. The Company has one of the broadest and most diverse portfolios, with more than 7,500 marketed products that include prescription generic and brand-name medicines, and consumer healthcare products.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Mylan's stock climbed 1.39%, ending the trading session at $41.54.

Volume traded for the day: 3.80 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 13.71%; and previous six-month period - up 31.96%

After yesterday's close, Mylan's market cap was at $22.13 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.03.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drugs - Generic industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors