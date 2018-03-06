Active-Investors: Wired News - Marathon Oil Exits from Libya with Sale of Interests to Total S.A. for $450 Million

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE: MRO). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MRO as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 02, 2018, Marathon Oil announced that it had closed the sale of its subsidiary, Marathon Oil Libya Ltd, to a subsidiary of Total S.A. (NYSE: TOT), Elf Aquitaine SAS. The all-cash deal is valued $450 million. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Details of Asset Sale in Libya

Marathon Oil Libya held 16.33% non-operated interest in the Waha concessions in Libya which will now be owned by Total's subsidiary. The sale of Marathon Oil Libya, marks Marathon's complete exit from Libya. The deal was closed on March 01, 2018 and was effective as on January 01, 2018. The Company's decision is in-line with its strategy of focusing on the US shale business. The Company carried 199 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of proved reserves in Libya for the year-end 2017. The sale consideration is equal to 9 times the Company's estimated free cash flow from Libya for FY18 at strip pricing.

For Total the acquisition will allow it to get access to reserves and resources of more than 500 million barrels of oil equivalent, with immediate production of around 50.000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). The asset has significant exploration potential in around 53.000 square kilometers covered by the Concessions in the Sirte Basin.

Total has a long history with Libya and has been in the country since 1954. Total's production from Libya was 31,500 boe/d which included production from offshore Al Jurf field, where it has 37.5% interest and the El Sharara onshore area where it has 15% interest in block ex-NC 115 and 12% interest in Block ex-NC 186.

Management Quotes

Commenting on the asset sale, Lee Tillman, President and CEO of Marathon Oil, said:

"Today's announcement to divest Libya at an attractive valuation continues the simplification and concentration of our portfolio to the high margin, high return US resource plays. Our relentless focus on portfolio management has driven seven country exits since 2013 and generated proceeds of over $4 billion just in the last 2 years. As a result, 95% of our 2018 development capital allocation and about 70% of the Company's total production mix will be associated with the US resource plays, naturally expanding our margins in 2018 and beyond."

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total, added:

"This acquisition is in-line with Total's strategy to reinforce its portfolio with high quality and low-technical cost assets whilst bolstering our historic strength in the Middle-East and North Africa region. It builds on the Group's long-term presence in Libya, a country with very large oil and gas resources, and demonstrates our commitment to continue supporting the recovering oil and gas industry of the country."

About the Waha concessions in Libya

The Waha concessions are in the Sirte Basin of eastern Libya. The production from this site is around 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and has a potential of reaching 400,000 boe/d by the end of the decade due to the restart of the existing installations and the resumption of development drilling. The stakeholders in Waha Concessions are Libya's state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) with 59.18% interests, now Total with 16.33% interest, ConocoPhillips Corp. (NYSE: COP) with 16.33% interest, and Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) with 8.16% interest.

About Total S.A.

Paris, France-based Total is the 4th largest international oil and gas company and a major integrated player in low-carbon energies. The Company discovers, produces, transforms, markets, and distributes energy in a variety of forms. The Company has operations in more than 130 countries including in Africa, Middle-East, North America, South America, and Europe and is supported by a global team of 98,000 employees.

The Company had sales of $149.7 billion in FY16.

About Marathon Oil Corp.

Houston, Texas-based Marathon Oil is an independent E&P Company focused on oil-rich resource plays in the US including the Eagle Ford in Texas, Permian in New Mexico, STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma, and the Bakken in North Dakota. The Company also has international operations in Europe and Africa.

The Company's average net production from the US resource play was 227,000 boe/d in Q3 2017 with projected production growth in the US resource play was between 25% to 30% from Q4 2016 to end of Q4 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Marathon Oil's stock advanced 1.95%, ending the trading session at $15.15.

Volume traded for the day: 11.65 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 2.09%; and previous six-month period - up 36.24%

After yesterday's close, Marathon Oil's market cap was at $12.88 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.32%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors