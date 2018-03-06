The Fundamentals Report This Week Covers: The One Industry Sector that Will Noticeably Outperform the Cannabis Green Rush

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / This sector is the focus of publicly traded market giants such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Sony as well as innovative content and technology leader ReelTime VR (OTC PINK: RLTR).

There are many investors currently following the resurgence of the Green Rush within the Cannabis sector as legalization in California and expected in Canada this summer has pushed the global sales estimate to over 20 billion by 2020. Investing in high growth trends is proven to be one of the best ways to build wealth and although the cannabis sector has proven successful for many investors there is one industry sector that is set to significantly outperform Cannabis with global sales estimates predicted at 75 billion by 2021and a staggering 121 billion within ten years, nearly triple that of the potential Cannabis market.

This same sector is the focus of publicly traded market giants such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Sony as well as innovative content and technology leader ReelTime VR (OTC PINK: RLTR)

The sector is predicted to bring us the most disruptive technology since the cell phone impacting a wide array of core industries including entertainment, healthcare, education, retail, military defense, marketing, manufacturing, media, and even the Cannabis sector.

This highly disruptive technology which is quickly becoming part of all consumers' lives and will impact almost every major industry sector is: Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality.

Cannabis stocks that recently saw a surge have been hammered lately as investors take a sober look at the serious barriers that exist conducting business, the reality of investing in a federal illegal business, the lack of any major company support, and the opposition of deep-pocketed adversarial opponents.

Companies such as Potnetwork Holdings (POTN), Amfil Technologies Inc. (AMFE), Sunset Island Group, Inc. (SIGO), Rising India Inc. (RSII), and ON4 Communications (ONCI) all benefited from a recent surge in the past few weeks only to have been plummeted not because of any bad business decisions but simply because of their connection to conducting federally illegal businesses in the Cannabis sector. Investors are starting to recognize that the challenges cannabis companies face such as the lack of access to basic banking services, the inability to take basic business deductions, the issues with the federal government and the real ability for the industry to expand is making the Cannabis sector a questionable high growth investment.

Virtual Reality is considered an extremely high growth sector, perhaps the biggest to become available in years.

To read the full article on the contrasts between Virtual Reality and Cannabis visit http://thefundamentalsreport.com/.

SOURCE: The Fundamentals Report