Market Technologies: Artificial Intelligence Trading Software VantagePoint Gets Positive Review in Stocks & Commodities Magazine

Review Boasts Software's Use of AI is "Ushering in Next Technological Revolution"

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / VantagePoint, the market forecasting software for intermarket analysis using artificial intelligence (AI) and neural networks, received a positive review in the latest edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities. Reviewer and writer Brandon Jones claims use of artificial intelligence - in particular VantagePoint's neural networks - is "...ushering in the next technological revolution on par with the industrial revolution of the late 19th and early 20th centuries."

The favorable VantagePoint software review is published in the latest issue of Technical Analysis of Stock & Commodities, a Seattle based monthly magazine focused on commodity futures contracts, stocks, options, derivatives and forex. For more than 10 years, the reviewer, Mr. Brandon Jones, has used the VantagePoint software for day trading and short term investing and concludes in his review that version 10 is faster and more customizable than any prior version.

"I have found VantagePoint to be a reliable tool to aid in trading in the US domestic and global markets since its introduction in 1991," Jones said in the review. "In the end, though, what truly matters is the quality and performance of the product. Does it do what I need it to do is the question we all need answered. VantagePoint 10 is the latest example in a line of versions that seeks to provide an edge for those who trade in a competitive world where even the slightest edge is often the difference between success or packing it in."

VantagePoint was released 27 years ago as one of the first commercially available, fully trained and ready-to-use out-of-the-box AI trading software for traders. VantagePoint's advanced neural networks and deep learning A.I. make it capable of sifting through massive amounts of data on related markets to make near-term market forecasts with up to 86% accuracy, three days in advance.

"We have a significant number of long-term VantagePoint software customers, which proves the usefulness, reliability and consistency of this powerful forecasting tool," Lane Mendelsohn, Vice President of VantagePoint Software said. "This latest review is significant because Brandon Jones has been using our software for such a long period of time and his findings solidify VantagePoint as the leader in A.I. forecasting technology specifically applied to the global financial markets."

Stocks and Commodities magazine first published an interview of VantagePoint developer and CEO Louis Mendelsohn in August, 1988. Mr. Mendelsohn later wrote a series of articles published in Stocks and Commodities magazine on the use of AI and neural networks to analyze of global markets. The prolific writings of Louis Mendelsohn - an acclaimed trading software pioneer - have been featured in professional journals, books, and financial publications worldwide.

