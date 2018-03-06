

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $21.91 million, or $0.15 per share. This was down from $24.64 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $646.14 million. This was up from $621.50 million last year.



Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $21.91 Mln. vs. $24.64 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.1% -EPS (Q1): $0.15 vs. $0.17 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.8% -Revenue (Q1): $646.14 Mln vs. $621.50 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.0%



