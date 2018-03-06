What is the background?



Due to the increased number of business and technical changes required to the Genium Consolidated Feed, Nasdaq will introduce new policies for scheduled releases.



These changes echo the increasing demand for Nasdaq to make new data items available more frequently, and with a shorter notice than is given today. In addition, this change is required because the system release cycles on our trading systems vary, and the demand for a shorter time-to-market is increasing.



What is the new policy?



The new GCF release policy contains three types of release:



-- Main release -- Change release -- Service release



Main release



Main releases will be the same as the current TIP releases that occur 2-3 times per year and will continue to contain all the significant and/or mandatory changes. They will be communicated in the same way as today - at least 3 months before the launch date. The regularity and quantity of these Main releases will be the same as it is today - 2-3 releases per year.



Change release



Change release is a new release type. Change releases will contain non-mandatory updates that will introduce new functionality or changes that may or may not include TIP changes. Customer will be able to choose whether to implement these or not. Change Releases will be communicated at least one month prior to the release date.



This will give Nasdaq the option of introducing new functionality without requiring every GCF customer to make system integrations.



Service release



The third release type is the Service release. As is the case today, those will be fully transparent to customers and these releases are used for system internal changes only. The notification period will be one month as it is today.



How are the releases communicated?



All releases will continue to first be communicated via Market Data IT Notices. Detailed information of the changes and technical specifications will be published on GCF pages as well as in notification emails.



Why are we making these changes?



We are making these revisions to the GCF release policies to be able to introduce upgrades, changes and new content with a shorter time to market. This will enable us to make necessary changes in as fast a time as possible. For example this will allow us to make necessary change to our trading systems that come as a result of regulatory requirements.



When will this be introduced?



This policy will be introduced on April 1, 2018.



Where can I find additional information?



For further details please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com