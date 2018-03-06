Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Home Depot Boosted its Dividend by 15.7%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 07, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 06, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 07, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 06, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on HD:

Dividend Declared

On February 20, 2018, Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors declared a 15.7% increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.03 per share. The dividend is payable on March 22, 2018, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 8, 2018.

"As a testament to our commitment to create value for our shareholders and our positive outlook for the business, the board has increased the dividend for the ninth consecutive year," said Craig Menear, Chairman, CEO, and President of Home Depot.

Home Depot's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.31%, which is considerably higher than the average dividend yield of 2.00% for the Services sector. This is the 124th consecutive quarter the Company has paid a cash dividend.

Dividend Insight

Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.44 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Home Depot is forecasted to report earnings of $10.22 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $4.12 per share.

As of January 28, 2018, Home Depot's cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.60 billion compared to $2.54 billion as on January 29, 2017. For the fiscal year ended January 28, 2018, the Company's net cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $12.03 billion compared to $9.78 billion in the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Home Depot

On February 26, 2018, Attivo Networks, the award-winning leader in deception technology for cybersecurity defense, announced that Home Depot has been named an honoree of a 2018 CSO50 Award from IDG's CSO Magazine.

The award recognizes Home Depot Info Sec team's successes in establishing visibility into the acquired entities' networks to proactively understand vulnerabilities that may exist. By creating a scalable security strategy across distributed subsidiaries, the Company is able to protect the integrity of networked environments to maintain high customer confidence, customer loyalty, and revenue generation intended from these acquisitions.

The CSO50 awards are bestowed on a select group of organizations that have demonstrated that their security initiatives have created outstanding business value and thought leadership for their companies.

About Home Depot, Inc.

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,282 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces, and Mexico.

In fiscal 2016, Home Depot had sales of $94.6 billion and earnings of $8.0 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Home Depot's stock advanced 1.84%, ending the trading session at $181.74.

Volume traded for the day: 5.74 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.41 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 1.07%; previous six-month period - up 21.27%; and past twelve-month period - up 22.96%

After yesterday's close, Home Depot's market cap was at $213.63 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.57.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.27%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Home Improvement Stores industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

