Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Tesla Reported Better Than Expected Results

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 2017, Tesla reported revenues of $3.29 billion compared to $2.98 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's automotive revenues surged 36% to $2.41 billion on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter, mainly due to a growth in vehicle deliveries of 35%. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $3.28 billion.

For FY17, Tesla's revenues totaled $11.76 billion compared to $7.00 billion in FY16.

Tesla reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $675.35 million, or $4.01 loss per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $121.34 million, or $0.78 loss per diluted share, in Q4 2016. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported a net loss of $3.01 per share, better than market estimates for a loss of $3.12 per share.

For FY17, Tesla reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $1.96 billion, or $11.83 loss per diluted share, compared to $674.91 million, or $4.68 loss per diluted share, in FY16.

Operation Details

In Q4 2017, Tesla delivered 28,425 Model S and Model X vehicles, and 1,542 Model 3 vehicles, totaling 29,967 deliveries. The Company's combined Model S and Model X deliveries grew 28% globally in the reported quarter. Tesla's production of Model S and Model X was limited to 22,137 vehicles in Q4 2017, due to the re-allocation of some of its manufacturing resources to the production of Model 3. This enabled the Company to reduce its finished-goods inventory to the lowest level in about 18 months.

During Q4 2017, Tesla opened 12 new store and service locations, resulting in 330 total locations worldwide at the end of FY17. The Company's service capacity more than doubled in FY17, partially due to new locations, but also through a 50% increase in productivity of existing service locations, as well as the significant expansion of its Mobile Service fleet.

In FY17, Tesla opened 338 new locations for a total of 1,128 Supercharger stations globally. Between Supercharger and Destination Charging, the Company increased capacity by over 90%.

Cash Matters

Tesla's cash flow from operating activities reached $510 million in Q4 2017, achieving a new quarterly record. This was achieved mainly by an improved collection of receivables; an inventory reduction of finished vehicles; an improved working capital from the ramp of Model 3; and a growth in customer deposits. The Company's cash flow from operating activities was close to breakeven in FY17.

During Q4 2017, Tesla's capital expenditure reached $787 million. The majority was attributable to Model 3 and Gigafactory 1 production capacity increases.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Tesla is forecasting Model S and Model X deliveries to be approximately 100,000 in total, constrained by the supply of cells with the old 18650 form factor. The Company uses the 18650 lithium battery cells in its Model S and X, while its products incorporate the latest 2170 format developed by Tesla. The Company is targeting a weekly Model 3 production rate of 2,500 by the end of Q1 2018, and 5,000 by the end of Q2 2018. The Company is targeting a gross margin of 25% for Model 3 after its production stabilizes at 5,000 cars per week.

Tesla expects energy generation and storage gross margin to improve significantly in FY18 as it enters the year with a backlog of higher-margin commercial solar projects and a more profitable energy storage business, due to manufacturing efficiencies from scaling.

The Company's capital expenditure in 2018 is projected to be slightly more than in 2017. The majority of the spending will be to support increases in production capacity at Gigafactory 1 and Fremont, and for building stores, service centers, and Superchargers.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Tesla's stock slightly fell 0.53%, ending the trading session at $333.35.

Volume traded for the day: 3.82 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 7.93%; past twelve-month period - up 32.51%; and year-to-date - up 7.07%

After yesterday's close, Tesla's market cap was at $55.33 billion.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Manufacturers - Major industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

