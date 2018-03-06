Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Rollins Acquired OPC Pest Services

Stock Monitor: Civeo Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 06, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ROL as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 02, 2018, the premier global consumer and commercial services Company announced that it has closed the acquisition of Louisville-based pest control firm, OPC Services. Financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Rollins. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CVEO

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Rollins most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ROL

Following the acquisition, OPC Services will continue to operate as a separate business, and one of Rollins' Specialty Brands, along with HomeTeam Pest Defense, Northwest Exterminating, Western Pest Services, and Waltham Pest Services. LR Tullius acted as exclusive financial advisor to OPC Services.

OPC Services Goal Aligns with Rollins' Mission

Commenting on the acquisition, John Wilson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Rollins, stated that OPC Services goal has always been to provide extraordinary customer service, which aligns with Rollins' mission - to be the best service company in the world. John added Rollins look forward to OPC Services joining its family of brands.

Rollins and OPC Services Share the Same Dedication for Customer Satisfaction and Employee Empowerment

Donnie Blake, President and Founder of OPC Services, stated that the OPC Services family is proud to become a member of the Rollins family of companies. Rollins is at heart a family company with the same dedication OPC Services has for customer satisfaction and employee empowerment. Donnie added that the Company believes that becoming a Rollins' Specialty Brands Company is the best decision for continuing OPC Service's brand, core values, and culture.

Rollins' Recent Acquisition Agreement

On February 28, 2018, Rollins purchased the stock of AMES Group Limited and Kestrel Pest Control Limited, both companies operating in the United Kingdom. The acquisitions of AMES and Kestrel helped the Company to expand its presence within the United Kingdom. Post-acquisition, Alan and Joanne Read, owners of AMES, stayed on to run the Company's operations. Kestrel rolled up to Rollins' Safeguard UK brand. Richard Borlase, owner of Kestrel, stayed on with the Company in a sales position

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Birmingham, United Kingdom, AMES Group Limited is a long-established pest control company in the UK, with a rich history of providing superior pest control, bird control, and specialist services to commercial customers throughout the midlands and including London. Kestrel Pest Control Limited, based in Chandler's Ford, Eastleigh, Hampshire, UK, was founded in 1993. The Company provides superior commercial pest control to customers in Southampton and surrounding areas of the Southwest.

About OPC Services

Established in 1972 and based in Louisville, Kentucky, OPC Services (OPC Pest Control) is a family owned and operated business and a QualityPro certified company. It is the largest independent pest control firm based in Kentucky, and services Louisville, Lexington, Frankfort, Southern Indiana, and Indianapolis.

About Rollins, Inc.

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Rollins, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to over two million customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Middle-East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia from more than 700 locations.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Rollins' stock climbed 1.19%, ending the trading session at $50.25.

Volume traded for the day: 634.50 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.22%; previous three-month period - up 8.41%; past twelve-month period - up 37.94%; and year-to-date - up 7.99%

After yesterday's close, Rollins' market cap was at $10.92 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 57.43.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.11%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors