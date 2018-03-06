Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Yum! Brands' Quarterly Earnings Increased 20%

Stock Monitor: Fiesta Restaurant Group Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Yum! Brands' total revenues reached $1.58 billion, a decrease of 16.38% from $1.89 billion in Q4 FY16, owing to a decrease in the Company's sales resulting from its continued strategic refranchising initiative. The Company's sales decreased 28.11% to $890 million y-o-y, while its franchise and license fees and income increased 6.02% to $687 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17. The Company's worldwide system sales grew 4% in the quarter under review. The Company's total revenue numbers were lower than analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 billion.

During Q4 FY17, Yum! Brands' total cost and expenses were $362 million compared to $1.37 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of 73.5%. The Company's operating profit jumped 133.65% to $1.22 billion in the reported quarter from $520 million in the year ago same quarter.

Yum! Brands' net income from continuing operations was $436 million in Q4 FY17, an increase of 43.89% from $303 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations advanced 51.81% to $1.26 in the quarter under review from $0.83 in the comparable period of last year. Yum! Brands' reported earnings included the benefit from refranchising; the cost associated with strategic transformation initiatives; Pizza Hut US Transformation Agreement; KFC US Acceleration Agreement; and tax expenses due to the new US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA).

The Company's adjusted diluted EPS, excluding non-recurring items, increased 20% to $0.96 in Q4 FY17 from $0.80 in Q4 FY16. Yum! Brands' adjusted EPS were higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80.

For the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Yum! Brands' total revenues were $5.88 billion, a decline of 7.52% from $6.36 billion in FY16. The Company's sales fell 14.73% to $3.57 billion y-o-y, while Franchise license fees and income increased 6.41% to $2.31 billion y-o-y in FY17.

During FY17, Yum! Brands' system sales grew 5%, excluding the impact of the 53rd week. This included a same store sales growth of 2% and a net new unit growth of 3%.

Yum! Brands' net income from continuing operations was $1.34 billion in FY17, an increase of 31.63% from $1.02 billion in FY16. The Company's diluted EPS from continuing operations also rose 48.43% to $3.77 in FY17 from $2.54 in FY16. The Company's diluted EPS, excluding special items, were $2.96 in FY17, up 20.33% from $2.46 in FY16.

Segment Details

During Q4 2017, Yum! Brands' KFC segment's net revenues were $814 million compared to $923 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decline of 11.81%, mainly due to the decrease in the Company's sales. The segment's operating profit was $271 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, compared to $253 million for the same period of last year, reflecting an increase of 7.11%. This increase in profitability was driven by refranchising and same-store sales growth. The KFC segment's operating margin improved 6% to 33.4% in Q4 FY17 from 27.4% in Q4 FY16.

For Q4 FY17, Yum! Brands' Pizza Hut segment's net revenues dipped 24.27% to $234 million on a y-o-y basis, owing to a decline in the Company's sales and franchise and license fees. In the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 18.02% to $91 million from $111 million in Q4 FY16. The Pizza Hut segment's operating margin rose 2.9% to 38.8% in Q4 FY17 from 35.9% in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Yum! Brands' Taco Bell segment's net revenues fell 18.81% to $531 million on a y-o-y basis. In the reported quarter, the segment generated an operating income of $179 million, a decrease of 8.21% from $195 million in Q4 FY16. The Taco Bell segment's operating margin reduced 3.8% to 33.6% in the reported quarter from 29.8% in the year ago comparable quarter.

Cash Matters

Yum! Brands had cash and cash equivalents of $1.52 billion as on December 31, 2017, 109.93% higher than $725 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt increased 4.08% to $9.43 billion as on December 31, 2017, from $9.06 billion as on December 31, 2016.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, Yum! Brands' net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $1.03 billion, a decrease of 17.47% from $1.25 billion in FY16. During FY17, the Company's capital expenditure was $318 million compared to $427 million in FY16. The Company repurchased 26.6 million shares totaling $1.96 billion, at an average price of $72 in the reported fiscal year. Yum! Brands paid $416 million as dividends on common stock in FY17, a decrease of 44.09% from $744 million in FY16.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Yum! Brands expects a global system wide same-store sales growth of 2% - 3%, and a global net-new unit growth of 3% - 4%. The Company anticipates capital expenditure to be in the range of $200 million - 250 million in FY18. For FY18, the Company expects its core operating profit to remain flat versus FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, YUM! Brands' stock was slightly up 0.42%, ending the trading session at $80.63.

Volume traded for the day: 1.81 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 4.96%; and past twelve-month period - up 23.99%

After yesterday's close, YUM! Brands' market cap was at $27.01 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.99.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Restaurants industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

