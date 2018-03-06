Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Century Fox's Q2 Revenues Rose 5% and Beat Forecasts

Stock Monitor: AMC Networks Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Century Fox reported total revenues of $8.04 billion, which came in above the $7.68 billion recorded at the end of Q2 FY17. The Company's total revenue numbers topped market consensus estimates of $7.97 billion. The Company attributed the total revenue growth to higher affiliate, syndication, and advertising revenues reported in its Cable Network Programming segment, partially offset by lower revenues reported in its Television segment.

The cable TV channels operator's income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders fell to $1.84 billion, or $0.99 per diluted share, in Q2 FY18 from $857 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17. However, the Company's adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders rose to $771 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in Q2 FY18 from $976 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17. Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted earnings of $0.36 per diluted share.

Operational Metrics

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating expenses came in at $5.76 billion compared to $4.91 billion in Q2 FY17. The Company's income from continuing operations before income tax expenses fell 49% to $703 billion in Q2 FY18 from the $1.39 billion reported in the prior year's same quarter. Furthermore, the Company's total segment operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) came in at $1.44 billion for Q2 FY18 versus $1.99 billion in Q2 FY17.

Segment Results

Century Fox's Cable Network Programming segment reported a growth in total revenues of 11% to $4.41 billion in Q2 FY18 from $3.97 billion in Q2 FY17. The segment's OIBDA grew 3% to $1.37 billion in Q2 FY18 from $1.33 billion in the previous year's comparable quarter.

Century Fox's Television segment's revenues fell 6% to $1.81 billion in Q2 FY18 from $1.92 billion in the previous year's corresponding quarter. Furthermore, the segment reported an OIBDA of $56 million in Q2 FY18, declining 85% from $376 million in Q2 FY17.

Century Fox's Filmed Entertainment segment's revenues came in at $2.25 billion in Q2 FY18 compared to $2.27 billion in Q2 FY17. Moreover, the segment's OIBDA stood at $131 million for the reported quarter versus $389 million in the year ago same quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the first two quarters of FY18, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations fell to $504 million from $1.23 billion in the prior year's comparable period. At the close of books on December 31, 2017, Century Fox had cash and cash equivalents of $5.81 billion compared to $6.16 billion at the close of books on June 30, 2017. The Company's non-current borrowings decreased to $19.16 billion as on December 31, 2017, from $19.46 billion as on June 30, 2017.

Dividend

In its earnings press release, the Company declared a dividend of $0.18 per Class A and Class B share. The dividend is payable on April 18, 2018, with a record date for determining dividend entitlements of March 14, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Twenty-First Century Fox's stock marginally rose 0.77%, ending the trading session at $36.65.

Volume traded for the day: 7.91 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 14.75%; previous six-month period - up 32.84%; past twelve-month period - up 20.32%; and year-to-date - up 6.14%

After yesterday's close, Twenty-First Century Fox's market cap was at $66.74 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.22.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Entertainment - Diversified industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors