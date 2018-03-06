Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Fiserv's Quarterly Revenue Grew 6%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 22%

Stock Monitor: ARC Document Solutions Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Fiserv's GAAP revenue increased 6% to $1.52 billion in Q4 2017 compared to revenue of $1.43 billion in Q4 2016, with 7% growth in the Payments and Industry Products ("Payments") segment and 4% increase in the Financial Institution Services ("Financial") division. The Company's adjusted revenue grew 7% to $1.44 billion in the reported quarter. Fiserv's reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates by $10 million.

For full year (FY) 2017, Fiserv's GAAP revenue grew 3% to $5.70 billion versus $5.51 billion in FY16, with 5% growth in the Payments segment and 2% increase growth in the Financial segment. The Company's GAAP revenue growth in FY17 included the effects of acquisitions and the divestiture of Fiserv's Australian item processing business in May 2017.

Fiserv's GAAP operating margin was 28.1% in Q4 2017, increasing 200 basis points, versus the prior year's comparable period. The Company's adjusted operating margin increased 190 basis points to 34.0% in the reported quarter.

Fiserv's GAAP earnings from continuing operations was $546 million, or 2.50 per share, for Q4 2017 compared to $215 million, or $0.98 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included discrete tax benefits from the December 2017 enactment of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of $1.30 per share.

Fiserv's adjusted earnings per share surged 22% to $1.41 per share on a y-o-y basis in Q4 2017. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.38 per share.

For FY17, Fiserv's GAAP earnings from continuing operations was $1.25 billion, or $5.78 per diluted share, compared to $930 million, or $4.15 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's FY17 earnings included discrete tax benefits from the December 2017 enactment of TCJA of $1.28 per share. Fiserv's GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations also included net investment gains of $0.09 per share and $0.39 per share in FY17 and FY16, respectively, driven by the disposition of a business and a business interest at StoneRiver Group, L.P. ("StoneRiver"), a joint venture in which Fiserv owns a 49% interest.

Fiserv's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Payment division's revenue totaled $792 million, up 9% compared to $728 million in Q4 2016. The segment's operating income was $288 million for the reported quarter versus $241 million in the year earlier same quarter, reporting growth of 20%.

For Q4 2017, the Financial segment recorded revenue of $668 million compared to $644 million in Q4 2016, reflecting growth of 4%. The segment's operating income advanced 8% to $235 million for the reported quarter versus $217 million in the year ago corresponding period.

Cash Matters

During FY17, Fiserv's net cash provided by operating activities was $1.48 billion compared to $1.43 billion in FY16, an increase of 4%. The Company's net cash provided by operating activities included cash distributions from StoneRiver of $45 million and $151 million in FY17 and FY16, respectively. For FY17, Fiserv's free cash flow increased 13% to $1.22 billion on a y-o-y basis.

During FY17, Fiserv repurchased 9.7 million shares of common stock for $1.17 billion, which included 1.5 million shares of common stock for $189 million in Q4 2017. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 10.7 million remaining shares authorized for repurchase.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Fiserv's stock was marginally up 0.66%, ending the trading session at $144.93.

Volume traded for the day: 931.24 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.45%; previous three-month period - up 10.25%; past twelve-month period - up 23.34%; and year-to-date - up 10.52%

After yesterday's close, Fiserv's market cap was at $30.16 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 32.63.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

