Due to the tremendous success of its first airing, which echoed industry recognition from Frost & Sullivan, Worldwide Business with kathy irelandwill again feature Newterra in preparation for World Water Day

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Worldwide Business with kathy ireland is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Tom Vossman, CEO ofNewterra, leaders in decentralized water treatment solutions.

Vossman will discuss the company's commitment to increasing the global supply of clean water around the world.

Click here to view Tom Vossman's interview with kathy ireland: https://youtu.be/rHRSK2k_HWk

"We are thrilled at the response to our feature. Smaller municipalities and projects need to know that there is advanced technology designed to scale to their budgets and needs," says Vossman. "Every worker, every business, every community, no matter their size, deserves clean water."

Newterra provides modular water treatment solutions using advanced technologies scaled down to a smaller environment. Its solutions are designed to adapt to communities and businesses that lack the access to, or the funding for, a traditional treatment facility.

Newterra, headquartered in Ontario, Canada, features a four-acre manufacturing facility, and has successfully sold and installed over 10,000 systems worldwide. Concentrating on water-stressed regions and areas of resource development, Newterra is playing a critical role in sustaining the world's fresh water supply. The company's solutions support the needs of power plants, the mining industry, modular potable water sewage treatment for communities and remote camps, and industrial boiler feed, process, and wastewater treatment in virtually every vertical segment.

Newterra's success has been further recognized by Frost & Sullivan, awarding the company its 2017 Technology Leadership in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems Industry. "Water operators across the board, from municipal applications to highly specific nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, benefit from Newterra's ability to respond to a number of critical issues: rapid industrialization, water scarcity, and population growth," says Seth Cutler, Senior Industry Analyst and Americas Lead in Water and Environment at Frost & Sullivan. Newterra's modular and flexible approach delivers advanced technology through multiple solutions, including membrane bioreactor systems-a technology with a bright outlook and forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.3% between 2016 and 2021. "We are impressed by what Newterra has done to date and look forward to even more future innovations," he concludes.

"We are in times that demand clean water," says JL Haber, Vice President of Programming. "Knowing we have a solution that assists other countries, but could be useful in our own backyard, makes a difference. Working to help others understand the importance of clean water and the growing needs of communities around the world is key. There is value in creating systems that help sustain and provide viable solutions now and in the future that don't require the massive amounts of funding necessary for traditional treatment methods."

For more information about Newterra, visit newterra.com

