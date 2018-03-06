EisnerAmper LLP Opens London Office

Robert Mirsky Named Head of the London Office and Head of the Asset Management Group

NEW YORK, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EisnerAmper LLP-a leading provider of accounting, tax and consulting services to global financial firms-announced that it is opening an office in London, one of the world's leading asset management centers.

Robert Mirsky is joining EisnerAmper as the Head of the London office and Head of the Asset Management Group. "As Brexit unfolds, Europe is facing an unprecedented period of economic and regulatory challenges and opportunities," says Charles Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of EisnerAmper LLP. "Adding Robert to our team will greatly enhance our ability to offer clients highly specialized, expert financial advisory services in this growing yet rapidly changing market."

Mirsky has more than 20 years of experience advising investment fund managers, financial services companies, banks and investors in the structuring and operational aspects of alternative investments. He has worked in Big Four firms throughout the world, including in the U.S., the U.K., Italy, Thailand and the Cayman Islands and, most recently, he led a global hedge fund practice. In addition, he has significant experience in cross-border structuring, operations, regulation, taxation and international M&A.

Mirsky is a frequent speaker at asset management industry events and is often called upon by both the U.S. and international press to provide insights on industry issues. He has also written extensively on both hedge fund technical issues and asset management industry trends. Mirsky is the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the child protection charity Help for Children U.K. and has testified before the U.K. Parliament on strategies for encouraging charitable giving across the financial services sector.

"I'm excited to be working with the EisnerAmper Financial Services team as we continue to evolve and develop as one of the leading asset management service providers in the world," says Mirsky.

"We look forward to Rob joining our practice group and adding his capabilities to our client service offering," said Peter Cogan, Co-Chair of EisnerAmper's Financial Services Group. "Our continuing investments in resources and talent in the U.S. and abroad further enhance our position as a world - class alternative investment and financial services accounting and advisory firm."

About EisnerAmper LLP

EisnerAmper LLP, one of the largest professional services firms in the world, is a premier accounting and business advisory services firm. EisnerAmper provides audit, accounting and tax services; valuation, due diligence, internal audit and risk management, litigation consulting and forensic accounting; as well as technology, compliance and regulatory, operational consulting and other professional services to a broad range of clients, including services to more than 200 public companies. The firm features 180 partners and principals and 1,500 professionals.

The EisnerAmper Financial Services Practice, comprised of the Asset Management Group and the Capital Markets Group, is the largest industry group within EisnerAmper. There are more than 250 professionals and 40 partners dedicated to over 2,500 financial services clients. Through a local presence in key international markets and EisnerAmper Global, an international network of accounting firms, we provide our financial services clients expertise where they are doing business, raising capital and investing.

For more information on our services, please visit www.eisneramper.com/FS and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/649907/RobertMirsky8x10.jpg