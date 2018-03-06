ABB Earns North American Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications

ABB's wireless communication products provide utilities with a high quality, reliable, and cost-effective foundation for smart grid infrastructures

SANTA CLARA, California, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the digital grid communication industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes ABB with the 2018 North American Company of the Year Award for its wireless communication products that provide utilities with high-quality and real-time data, low operating costs, superior customer service, and strategic asset management.

"ABB Ability based technology offers a unified, cross-industry digital capability-extending from device to edge to cloud-that provides a robust wireless communication platform that lays the foundation for a utility's smart grid communications infrastructure," said Farah Saeed, Principal Consultant, Frost & Sullivan.

ABB sets the benchmark for digitalization with its grid communication portfolio, enabling utilities to build a highly reliable, secure, manageable and scalable foundation that meets the performance and capacity required for multiple smart grid applications. One of ABB's key value propositions is that its wireless communication products are backward-compatible with legacy meters, sensors, and other devices across the grid. This allows utilities to upgrade their communications infrastructure without replacing existing electric assets, leading to lower operating and replacement costs that will improve their bottom line. The company's full range of communications solutions provides utilities with one vendor that can help them address all their needs for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), distribution automation, substation automation, security, and mobile workforce applications. In addition to supporting smart grids, ABB's multi-purpose products, which include both wireless networks and optical fiber, also serve a wide range of industry verticals including oil and gas, industrial control systems, automotive and transportation, mining, and smart cities.

ABB also implements industry-leading best practices to achieve operational excellence. These follow its Operational Excellence Program, which is based on the European Foundation for Quality Management Business Excellence Model. The program helps ABB offer its customers standardized products and services, consistent quality, and global processes worldwide. The company also employs a global people satisfaction survey that maps expectations and satisfaction. ABB's Service Knowledge Portal allows the company's service employees to contribute to and access the collective knowledge of the company and respond quickly to customer concerns and needs.

"ABB is a market leader in digital communications, as well as a pioneer with substation technology, leading the way with its ABB Ability platform and private wireless mesh networks," said Saeed. "The company has taken a visionary approach in developing innovative products that can address changing requirements and technological expectations in today's dynamic digital grid communications market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About ABB

ABB(ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner of Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees. www.abb.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

