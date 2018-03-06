GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. Announces Formation of Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. (CSE: MPLS) ("GoverMedia" or the "Company") announced today the formation of its new Advisory Board comprised of 3 globally recognized corporate, technology and finance professionals.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648491/GoverMedia_Plus_Logo.jpg )

The GoverMedia Plus Canada Advisory Board will serve as a key strategic resource for the Company as it continues to expand its operations and is expecting to begin the commercialisation of its state of the art internet platform. The Advisory Board will also help further develop the online ecosystem of the Company in terms of corporate partnerships, joint ventures, corporate development and M&A activities. The Company believes the extensive network and knowledge of its Advisory Board members is a crucial element to the Company's success.

Roland J. Bopp, CEO of GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. commented, "The addition of the three advisory board members lends extensive global expertise to our company at a critical time when we are expanding our platform services and markets."

The 3 members of the GoverMedia Plus Canada Advisory Board include:

Prof. Dr. Roland Klose holds a PHD in business administration from the University of Wuerzburg, Germany . He is a Professor for Strategic Management and Internationalization at the FOM, University for Applied Sciences, Essen and one of the speakers of DSW and Euro-shareholders, whereby he has developed an extensive network in the industry. He serves as supervisory board member at the Berentzen Group AG and served as member of the advisory board at the DIPS, German Institute for Portfolio Strategy, Essen . He also served on the German Asia-Pacific Board, as well as the German-Design Council and is a fellow of the Baden-Baden entrepreneur's network. Prof. Dr. Klose is currently a partner of Jomec Group and responsible for the Group's M&A business in the Germany with a focus on transactions between China and Germany .

JJ Sendelbach has broad senior corporate and consulting experience in financial services, information technology and start-ups. He is Founder & Managing Director of Doublejay Consulting (DJC), a boutique advisory firm to the consulting and technology industry, helping its clients with strategic and inorganic growth initiatives. Mr. Sendelbach currently serves on the advisory board of 7 disruptive technology start-ups in the artificial intelligence and advanced analytics space in the US and Europe . Prior to founding DJC in 2003, JJ in his corporate life was a partner at Droege & Company, New York , the COO of Westdeutsche Landesbank, New York , Managing Director of the Shared Services unit of Deutsche Bank North America, and Senior Vice President of Deutsche Capital Markets, Japan .

Kai Lauterjung has a broad entrepreneurial and leadership experience in the high-technology and telecommunications sectors. He has been very active in start-up build-ups, VC financings, M&A transactions and global expansions. Mr. Lauterjung started his career at ANT Nachrichtentechnik as Head of Sales and transitioned into Romantis GmbH as Managing Director of Sales and Marketing. During the following years, Mr. Lauterjung acted as CEO of Plenexis Holding GmbH and Managing Director of ND SatCom Managed Networks GmbH. He subsequently founded Romantis Group in Moscow and TK Energy GmbH in Germany . Mr. Lauterjung benefits from a global network and experience, notably in Russia , USA , Turkey , etc.

To read the full release, please click here