

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were higher Tuesday morning even as the precious metal lost some of its safe haven appeal.



Gold was up $8 to $1328/oz as the dollar as the dollar weakened versus major rivals.



Yesterday, President Donald Trump criticized Canada and Mexico, and suggested that the neighboring countries could avoid forthcoming tariffs if they agree to a renegotiated NAFTA.



Trump lashed out against two of America's top trading partners in a couple of Monday morning posts on Twitter.



Trader will be paying attention to a trio of Federal Reserve speakers today, including NY Fed Pres William Dudley and Dallas Fed Pres Robert Kaplan.



