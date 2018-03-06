CSR2 Transports the Newest Lamborghini Vehicles, the Huracán Performante Spyder and Urus, Straight from the Geneva International Motor Show Floor to Your Phone

Zynga (Nasdaq:ZNGA), a leading social game developer, today announced the launch of the new Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder and Lamborghini Urus models in CSR Racing 2 (CSR2), the most popular Racing game on mobile. As the Huracán Performante Spyder and Urus make their international auto show debuts at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, CSR2 players will be able to interact with both vehicles in-game, giving them unparalleled, behind-the-scenes access to the world's newest supercars.

"We are proud to partner with Lamborghini to bring the performance and cutting-edge design of the Huracán Performante Spyder and Urus to mobile players around the world," said Julian Widdows, Vice President of Games, CSR2. "Working closely with the Lamborghini design team enabled us to capture every detail of both vehicles in stunning realism, bringing them to life for car lovers who are unable to see the unveiling in-person during the Geneva Motor Show. We are excited to take the experience a step further by giving our players the chance to take the Huracán Performante Spyder and Urus off the mobile screen and into their real-world driveway through a seamless integration with CSR2's AR mode."

Beginning today, CSR2 players will be able to experience the Huracán Performante Spyder and Urus in both in-game racing and real-world AR environments. Specifically:

The Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder , which debuted for the first time ever at the 2018 Geneva Auto Show, will feature a special golden cup March 9 12 in-game. Players will be able to collect one of 17 different configurations, including the Geneva unveiled vehicle, and take part in a special event ladder to earn rewards and upgrades.

, which debuted for the first time ever at the 2018 Geneva Auto Show, will feature a special golden cup March 9 12 in-game. Players will be able to collect one of 17 different configurations, including the Geneva unveiled vehicle, and take part in a special event ladder to earn rewards and upgrades. The Lamborghini Urus, having made its North American debut in Detroit in January, will be the crew championship prize, with the top 10 crews getting to own the Geneva configuration of the vehicle. Lamborghini Urus season players that participate in a crew and achieve 20 million respect points will be guaranteed another Geneva configuration of the vehicle. The luxury SUV touts a cutting-edge, distinct and streamlined design, boasting Italian craftsmanship intersecting with state-of-the-art technology, making it an ultimate garage must-have for CSR2 players.

"The commitment that CSR2 takes in providing a true-to-life drag racing and vehicle ownership experience for their players aligns with the values, pride and excellence that the Lamborghini brand embodies," said Mitja Borkert, Chief Designer, Lamborghini. "At Lamborghini, we are dedicated to creating a lifestyle experience through luxury design and outstanding performances, and it's been a pleasure to work with CSR2 to digitally recreate both the Huracán Performante Spyder and Urus as they appear on the floor of the Geneva International Motor Show."

Since debuting in June 2016, CSR2 has pioneered innovation in the mobile Racing category delivering the most authentic vehicle and drag racing experience to car lovers around the world. Working closely with all manufacturers featured in-game, every vehicle in CSR2 has been meticulously recreated, with precise attention paid to every aspect of the customization experience, from paint colors and finishes to interior leather colors and trims. CSR2's AR Mode is a next-generation car configurator experience that complements new in-game car models, allowing players to scale their vehicle to showroom specs, place and reposition their supercar in a real-world environment and share across their social channels.

Attendees of the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show can experience the Huracán Performante Spyder and Urus exclusively in CSR2's AR mode by visiting the Lamborghini booth on the show floor March 7 11 for a hands-on demo.

About Zynga Inc.

Since its founding in 2007, Zynga's mission has been to connect the world through games. To-date, more than 1 billion people have played Zynga's games across Web and mobile, including FarmVille, Zynga Poker, Words With Friends, Hit it Rich! Slots and CSR Racing. Zynga's games are available on a number of global platforms including Apple iOS, Google Android, Facebook and Zynga.com. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., and has additional offices in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. Learn more about Zynga at http://blog.zynga.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

Founded in 1963, Automobili Lamborghini is headquartered in Sant'Agata Bolognese, in Northern Italy. In 2017, Automobili Lamborghini launched its third model, the Lamborghini Urus, the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle. This car creates a new niche in the luxury segment with benchmarking power, performance and driving dynamics, unparalleled design, luxury and daily usability. The V10 Huracán family made its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show in 2014 with the Coupé version, followed by the Spyder and the Rear-Wheel-Drive versions in 2015. Successor to the iconic Gallardo, the Huracán's innovative technology and exceptional performance redefines the driving experience for luxury super sports cars. The Huracán Performante was presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2017 and proves its driving capabilities holding several lap records. The Aventador S Coupé and Roadster presented in 2017 represent a new benchmark in the world of V12 luxury super sports cars. With 145 dealerships today throughout the world, in half a century Automobili Lamborghini has created a continuous series of dream cars, including the 350 GT, Miura, Espada, Countach, Diablo, Murciélago, as well as limited editions including the Reventón, Sesto Elemento, Veneno and the Centenario.

