Next Generation Connection Technology Is Alternative to Premium Connections

Hunting Energy Services, a subsidiary of Hunting PLC, the international energy services company, today announced the introduction of its TEC-LOCK semi-premium connection technology. The new connection, which surpasses API performance guidelines, features close-tolerance and wedge-style thread forms.

"The industry's ongoing push into extended reach horizontal wells that require high bending, and compressive and torsional resistance created an opportunity for TEC-LOCK development," said Mike Mock, general manager of Hunting's Connection Technology Division. "We also knew the industry wanted an economical solution for semi-premium performance."

TEC-LOCK BTC and BTC-S are close-tolerance thread forms that minimize connection stresses, and eliminate the open 'J' area, thus creating a flush ID for turbulent free flow and reduced tool hang-ups. Available in 4.5 to 9.625-in. sizes, the connections deliver multiple make and break capabilities, and are compatible with BTC accessories.

The wedge-style thread form, TEC-LOCK Wedge, features a semi-flush OD, and offers extremely high torque capabilities, and maximum axial efficiencies. Its expanded box OD, smaller than coupling, provides less drag during installation.

When used with Hunting's SealLube thread sealant, TEC-LOCK Wedge provides a gas leak-proof seal on a product without a metal-to-metal seal. Available sizes range from 4.5 to 7 in.

Both thread forms underwent extensive testing to confirm performance. Hunting's connections are supported worldwide through licensed threading facilities.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world's leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a premium-listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the Company has operations in Canada, China, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

