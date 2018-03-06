Health supplements leader using NFC to engage with customer base, fuel reorders, and strengthen four key active nutrition brands

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing solutions, today announced Iovate Health Sciences International, Inc. ("Iovate") as a new customer, Thinfilm's first in the active nutrition products market. Iovate will integrate Thinfilm's NFC technology in its nationally recognized Six Star Pro Nutrition, Hydroxycut, MuscleTech, and Purely Inspired brands to engage with consumers, deliver custom mobile content, and drive ecommerce. The 'smart' products will initially be available in Walmart stores and other major retailers throughout the United States.

Thinfilm has offered Iovate exclusivity in the active nutrition supplement category following Iovate's 7-figure unit order for NFC SpeedTap tags.

The SpeedTap tags attached to Iovate products fully integrate with Thinfilm's CNECT cloud platform. When tapped with a smartphone either in-store or at home, Iovate customers can instantly launch unique digital experiences, including videos, recipes, how-to instructions, and instant product reordering.

Content will also include custom video from Six Star Pro Nutrition-sponsored athlete and All-Pro tight end, Rob Gronkowski. Six Star Pro Nutrition is a line of high-quality, premium supplements that include protein, pre-workout, amino acids, creatine, protein bars, and more. In addition to Gronkowski, Six Star is endorsed by an all-star lineup of sponsor athletes made up of some the biggest names in professional sports, including Russell Westbrook (reigning MVP and all-star point guard), Giancarlo Stanton (professional all-star outfielder), Tobin Heath (professional soccer player), Candace Parker (2x professional basketball MVP), and Danica Patrick (professional race car driver).

"Digital-savvy and mobile-first consumers make up a substantial percentage of our customer base, and we're very eager to further connect with them post-purchase on their terms while delivering compelling digital content and relevant brand experiences," said Brian Cavanaugh, Chief Marketing Officer of Iovate. "Thinfilm makes enhanced brand-to-consumer connections possible with a solution that's easy to deploy and ideally suited for our customer base."

Iovate products are available worldwide in more than 140 countries, and are sold at Walmart, GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, Bodybuilding.com, Target, Walgreen's, CVS, Rite-Aid, Sam's Club, Amazon.com, and other retailers.

"Iovate is a forward-thinking company in the fast-growing fitness and active nutrition market, and we're excited to be working with them," said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. "The industry-leading position they've attained in a very competitive space is impressive, and we look forward to helping them differentiate their brands even further through NFC mobile marketing."

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a leading global provider of NFC mobile marketing solutions. The Company's end-to-end solutions offering features hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; Hamburg; Singapore; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

About Iovate Health Sciences International, Inc.

Founded in 1995 and based in Oakville, Canada, Iovate is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations like MuscleTech, Six Star Pro Nutrition, Purely Inspired, and Hydroxycut, the company is committed to being the number one active nutrition and weight management supplement company in the world. Iovate distributes across all major channels of distribution, including food, drug, mass and club, health food stores and online, as well as in more than 130 countries worldwide. Iovate products are available nationwide at GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, Bodybuilding.com, Walmart, Target, Walgreen's, Sam's Club, Amazon.com, and other fine retailers.

