Once the city's first high-end department store, Reykjavik Konsulat Hotel continues its story as part of Hilton's unique and upper upscale collection

Today marks the opening of Reykjavik Konsulat Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton in the bustling Icelandic capital and the first property in the country for Hilton's upper upscale collection. The location of the new hotel was once a 1900s department store and the new charming building has been decorated with eclectic architecture that nods to historic times. The hotel is part of the exclusive Curio Collection by Hilton, a global portfolio of nearly 50 upper upscale, one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts all celebrated for their individuality.

Situated in the heart of downtown Reykjavik, the hotel is perfectly located for those seeking a cultural experience or entertainment; with Iceland's Parliament, main shopping street and top restaurants and nightlife only a short walk away. For natural beauty, head to Old Reykjavik Harbour and the Sun Voyager sculpture or step back in time with a visit to the nearby stunning Hallgrímskirkja Church, National Museum of Iceland and Reykjavik Art Museum.

The interiors of the hotel pay tribute to the historical grandeur of Consul Thomsen, the owner of the historic department store. Thomsen welcomed the first foreign dignitaries in the 19th Century, establishing a legacy of international hospitality in Iceland. There is an authentic connection to the history of the Thomsen family throughout the hotel, starting with the welcome gift at arrival and the timeless, black and white photography in the stylish guest rooms.

"We are thrilled to introduce Reykjavik Konsulat Hotel to our growing Curio Collection, as this hotel represents our first Curio Collection property and our third Hilton property in the great city of Reykjavik," said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton. "This remarkable hotel is full of character and makes for the ideal addition to our expanding collection of distinctive hotels. It provides travelers and residents visiting the property an opportunity to explore and enjoy the amazing sights of Reykjavik in a memorable way."

Hotel Highlights

Eclectic Icelandic design: The hotel boasts unique Icelandic architecture and features natural building materials. The 50 guest rooms have been designed in accordance with the contemporary and quirky spirit of the local area. All guest rooms have a 49-inch HD TV, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Suites offer additional space and separate living area.

Culinary experience: There is something for everyone when it comes to great tasting food. Start the day with a hearty breakfast or nutritious light bite, try innovative local favorites prepared with only the freshest ingredients, or simply relax with a cup of coffee in the hotel lounge. Creative and healthy food is offered all day at GOTT Reykjavik the hotel restaurant and bar.

Leisure wellness areas: Unwind with rich amenities to relax and recharge. Indulge in the spa, featuring a unique Icelandic bath for guests to enjoy, inspired by Iceland's famous natural hot springs and pools. The fitness area is equipped with all the equipment needed for a full-body workout.

"We are delighted to welcome guests to our wonderful new hotel," said Brynhildur Guðmundsdottir, general manager, Reykjavik Konsulat Hotel. "Whether guests want to visit us to explore the many unique attractions on our doorstep or to simply spend time enjoying our stylish hotel and delicious dining experience, we cater to every type of traveler."

Reykjavik Konsulat Hotel is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app. To mark the hotel's opening, Hilton Honors members who book Reykjavik Konsulat Hotelbetween now and 31May 2018 will earn 5000 points if they book a three-night stay. Bonus Hilton Honors Points per night.

For more information, or to make a reservation visit the hotel's website on curiocollection.com or call +354 444 4000. The property is managed by Icelandair Hotels. More information on recent and upcoming Curio Collection by Hilton openings is available at news.curiocollection.com/openings.

