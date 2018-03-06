Groupe PSA and Digital Charging Solutions (DCS), a subsidiary of the BMW Group and operator of the ChargeNow service, have signed a partnership to provide Peugeot and Citroën customers with access to the largest network of electric charging stations

ChargeMyPeugeot and ChargeMyCitroën services are available from the ChargeNow app, which currently gives access to 6,360 electric charging stations across France

The initiative illustrates Groupe PSA's approach to facilitating electric mobility for its customers and favouring the energy transition

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

The ChargeMyPeugeot and ChargeMyCitroën services provide access to the largest network of available electric charging stations. Users can locate 6,360 charging stations throughout France including 460 fast-charge terminals as well as check availability and type of plug. They can then access the charging station easily using their subscription cards. By the end of 2018, the network is expected to have 9,000 charging points available in France.

"Looking at the current market feedback we are happy to see that the business model and service of DCS is very interesting for EV manufacturer and chargepoint operators. We are proud to have PSA as one of our first major OEM customer looking forward to support their EV sales in many markets", adds Markus Bartenschlager, CEO of Digital Charging Solutions.

The initiative illustrates Groupe PSA's strategy in support of the energy transition. Seven new versions of electric vehicles are slated for release between 2019 and 2021. All Groupe PSA's vehicles will have either hybrid or electric version by 2025.

"Our partnership with DCS illustrates our strategy of facilitating the energy transition. With ChargeMyPeugeot and ChargeMyCitroën, we are developing a service that makes life easier for our customers. This comprehensive service allows people to use their electric vehicle more simply by quickly pinpointing available terminals," said Jérémie Maestracci, Director of the Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Groupe PSA.

"Our goal has always been to help create a practical framework and an effective ecosystem for our customers. With ChargeNow, we have achieved excellent results so far and we are proud to be cooperating with other industry partners such as Groupe PSA to promote electric mobility around the world," said Bernhard Blaettel, Vice-President, Mobility Services, BMW Group.

For more information:

ChargeMyPeugeot: http://digitalchargingsolutions.com/peugeot/

ChargeMyCitroën: http://digitalchargingsolutions.com/citroen/

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all client expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, aiming to become a great car maker and the preferred mobility provider. It is an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA

About Digital Charging Solutions

Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS) provides a public charging service for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and company fleets. The service provides access to multiple CPO networks and enables electric vehicles to find, use and pay for public charging in an easy and seamless way.

DCS's public charging network includes different types of charging stations (AC/DC) in several markets and benefits from many years of experience in launching and developing premium public charging services in several markets.

DCS was founded in February 2017, building on the extensive knowledge and team know-how of the ChargeNow project dating back to 2012.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306005958/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

Groupe PSA:

Marguerite Hubsch, +33 6 78 80 09 53

marguerite.hubsch@mpsa.com

or

Digital Charging Solutions

Anna Michaela Migge, +4915160524914

press@digitalchargingsolutions.com