Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new competitive intelligence study on the quick service restaurant industry. A quick service restaurant company wanted to improve their business process and policies by comparing them with that of their competitors. The client was able to gather data on the services, products, pricing models, and find the unique selling propositions.

According to the competitive intelligence experts at Infiniti, "Competitive intelligence solutions help organizations profile the competitors and increase their competitiveness in the market."

Optimistic macroeconomic factors such as population growth and rising incomes are driving the global quick service restaurant industry. Also, the increasing preference for better dining experiences and more appropriate dining occasions has influenced quick service restaurant's strategies. Quick service restaurant operators are adopting menu offerings that are simpler, cleaner, and offer higher levels of transparency in food preparation and sourcing.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to collect, examine, and manage market information to make strategic and informed business decisions. The client was able to increase their marketing efforts to introduce new products and services in the market.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the top competitors

Monitor competitor's activities

This competitive intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Evaluating the key performance indicators

Analyzing their marketing resources to meet the business requirements

