

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) Tuesday said it completed the acquisition of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. The shares of Juno will no longer be trading on the NASDAQ.



Celgene offered $9 billion or $87 per share for the Seattle-based Juno Therapeutics.



Celgene said it would also gain full global rights to JCAR017 and expects the addition of JCAR017 and other cellular immunotherapy products to accelerate revenue diversification with meaningful growth drivers from 2020 and beyond.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX