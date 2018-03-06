Public relations and integrated healthcare communications firm Huntsworth saw operating profits grow across its subsidiaries in 2017 despite declining revenues in what it referred to as a year of "strong progress". Huntsworth's communications arm, made up of Grayling, Red and Citigate Dewe Rogerson, posted an operating profit of £7m, up from the £5.5m it posted in 2016, marking a like-for-like rise of 24% for the twelve months leading to 31 December. Revenue in the communications wing fell 7% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...