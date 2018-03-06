Sainsbury's has announced a £100m investment in its staff this year, which will take the base rate of pay to £9.20 an hour from £8.00, but the retailer is also getting rid of paid breaks and bonuses. The changes announced on Tuesday will take the basic rate of pay well above the current national living wage of £7.50 for over 25s and £7.05 for 21 to 24 year olds. Staff working in zones 1 and 2 in London will see an increase to £9.80 an hour, which is below the London living wage of £10.20. ...

