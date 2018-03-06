North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and envoys for South Korean President Moon Jae-in held "open hearted talks" in Pyongyang on Tuesday. Both countries have agreed to hold a summit in April where both leaders will meet. It's the first time that South Korean officials have met with the North Korean leader in person since 2011, following the death of the dictator's father. Observers hoped the meeting might mark one further step towards a better relationship after a year of continuous weapon tests and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...