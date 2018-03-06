Markets in Asia rallied on Tuesday as fears of a trade war with a Trump-run United States began to subside, with Tokyo's benchmark leaping almost 2%. The Nikkei 225 finished ahead 1.79% at 21,417.76, as the yen gave up some of its earlier gains but retained strength against the dollar, last weakening 0.1% to trade at JPY 106.31. Major exporters were largely higher as the yen strengthened, with carmakers, manufacturing plays and technology firms all above the waterline. Kobe Steel was ahead, amid ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...