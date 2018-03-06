Active-Investors: Wired News - Ritchie Bros. Sells Equipment in its Edmonton Auction

Stock Monitor: Donnelley Financial Solutions Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 06, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (NYSE: RBA) ("Ritchie Bros."). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RBA as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 02, 2018, the Company, which is a global asset management and disposition organization, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks, and other assets, declared that it conducted its first Edmonton, Alberta auction of 2018, which was held over three days, from February 27, 2018, to March 01, 2018, wherein the Company sold over 4,250 equipment items and trucks for CA$60+ million (US$47+ million). Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DFIN

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RBA

Edmonton Auction Factsheet

Over 8,500 bidders from 53 countries registered for participation in the Edmonton auction. This included over 6,300 online bidders.

The gross transaction value for this auction was CA$60+ million (US$47+ million). Of this, the amount sold to online bidders was CA$39+ million (US$30+ million).

The Company sold a total of 4,250+ lots from 640+ sellers. This included the complete dispersal of over 90 items on the behalf of Savard Construction.

Buyer Profile

In the Edmonton Auction, around 89% of the equipment was sold to Canadian buyers. Out of this, buyers from Alberta purchased 52% of the equipment.

International buyers from countries such as the United States, China, and the United Arab Emirates purchased 11% of the total auction equipment.

Nearly 64% of the listed equipment was sold to online buyers.

High Demand for Equipment; Elevated Interest for Auction

Equipment supply continues to be tight, which led to a high demand and solid pricing across most equipment categories. Apart from the 8,500 bidders who registered for the auction, there were thousands of people on the auction site to observe and analyze the current equipment market. In fact, the event witnessed end-users aggressively bidding and snatching up equipment, to the great pleasure of the consignors.

The highlights of the equipment sold in the auction are as follows:

Two 2014 Western Star 4900SA 11,598-litre tri-drive hydro vac trucks were sold for a combined price of CA$660,000.

A 2012 Caterpillar 16M VHP motor grader was sold for CA$580,000.

Two 2013 Volvo A40F articulated dump trucks were sold for a combined sum of CA$570,000.

A 2016 Caterpillar 966M wheel loader was sold for CA$335,000.

A 2008 Caterpillar 627G motor scraper was sold for CA$300,000.

A 2016 Versatile 500DT track tractor was sold for CA$282,500.

A 2007 Caterpillar D8T crawler tractor was sold for CA$240,000.

A 2015 Gerrys KLH802 85-ton lowboy was sold for CA$225,000.

A 2017 Kenworth W900 sleeper truck tractor was sold for CA$154,000.

Positive Feedback from Participants

Mike Savard, owner of Savard Construction, was pleased with the results of the auction. He stated that his Company had approached Ritchie Bros. due to the convenience that the latter offers. He was elated that Ritchie Bros. sold all of his Company's gear in one auction, which he would have otherwise sold one item at a time.

He also shared positive feedback about his Ritchie Bros. representative, who he found to be very helpful throughout the whole consignment and auction process.

Exclusive Charity Segment

The Edmonton Auction also had a special charity portion, wherein the Company organized a series of events to raise funds for the Children's Wish Foundation. Ritchie Bros. raised a total of CA$19,000 through these events.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' stock slightly declined 0.65%, ending the trading session at $32.28.

Volume traded for the day: 1.12 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 705.57 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 21.81%; previous six-month period - up 8.54%; past twelve-month period - up 0.22%; and year-to-date - up 7.85%

After yesterday's close, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' market cap was at $3.46 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 53.53.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.11%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors