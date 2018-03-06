Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Reliance Steel & Aluminum Closed the Acquisition of DuBose National Energy Services and DuBose National Energy Fasteners

Stock Monitor: India Globalization Capital Post Earnings Reporting

Acquisition Enables Reliance to Expand its Presence in Metal Fabrication Industry

Gregg Mollins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance, stated that the acquisitions of DuBose Energy and DuBose Fasteners align with the Company's growth strategy of acquiring niche businesses that provide specialty products with high levels of value-added processing capabilities at attractive returns. Gregg further added that the DuBose companies have consistently grown their fabrication capabilities over the past several years and Reliance looks forward to expanding its presence in this important market. DuBose has a solid reputation in the industry, backed by a strong management team that fits well with the Reliance culture.

Reliance's Last Acquisition Deal

In October 2017, Reliance acquired all of the common stock of Ferguson Perforating Co. ("Ferguson") through Diamond Manufacturing Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance. Following the transaction, Ferguson's Chief Executive Officer retired while the rest of the management team remained in place. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Ferguson was a very well-respected perforator and known for its ability to provide highly customized and complex processing solutions. Its skills complements Reliance's existing perforator company, Diamond Manufacturing.

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Ferguson manufactured perforated metal parts for numerous applications in domestic and international markets. The Company specialized in producing highly engineered and complex perforated metal for diverse end-markets ranging from aerospace and automotive to industrial machinery, consumer electronics manufacturers, and sugar producers.

About DuBose National Energy Services, Inc. and DuBose National Energy Fasteners & Machined Parts, Inc.

Established in 1990 and headquartered in Clinton, North Carolina, DuBose Energy offers the largest, most diverse inventory of nuclear certified and safety-related materials and services in the United States. DuBose Energy and DuBose Fasteners specialize in global fabrication, supply and distribution of metal and metal products to the nuclear industry, including utilities, component manufacturers, and contractors.

DuBose Fasteners was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, the Companies' combined net sales were $36.3 million.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance is the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 300 locations in 39 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, the Company provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Reliance Steel & Aluminum's stock marginally advanced 0.38%, ending the trading session at $93.16.

Volume traded for the day: 356.44 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.85%; previous three-month period - up 18.51%; past twelve-month period - up 10.09%; and year-to-date - up 8.59%

After yesterday's close, Reliance Steel & Aluminum's market cap was at $6.85 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.87.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.15%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Steel & Iron industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

