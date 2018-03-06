Simmons Research Launches Programmatic Activation Solution

Partnership with Acxiom Provides Media Buyers with Advanced Analytics and Programmatic Targeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / Simmons Research, the leading source of essential consumer intelligence, today announced the launch of Simmons Activate, its programmatic activation solution. Powered by a strategic partnership with Acxiom, Simmons Activate provides marketers with the ability to convert actionable consumer insights into targetable segments across digital and addressable TV. As a result, consumers will experience fresher, more relevant digital engagement from brands and more easily discover offerings that meet their needs.

"For decades, media buyers have used Simmons to create advanced consumer segments and plan traditional media," said Andrew Feigenson, CEO of Simmons Research. "By partnering with Acxiom, we have now become real time. Our customers can use those segments throughout their workflow by activating them for advanced analytics and programmatic targeting."

Through its recently expanded partnership with Acxiom, 140 Simmons-branded segments are now available within Acxiom Audience Cloud and the LiveRamp Data Store. The Simmons consumer audience segments are developed leveraging Acxiom's leading omni-channel identity resolution and built on the predictive power of InfoBase data, resulting in actionable audiences at scale. Marketers and their agencies can run campaigns targeting these segments on their platform of choice, including hundreds of DMPs, DSPs and Publishers. Simmons Activate also helps marketers create proprietary segments using a combination of Simmons data and/or proprietary surveys in partnership with InfoBase data to enable digital targeting and analytics.

"The world of digital media buying has become increasingly focused on lower-funnel tactics, with disproportionate weight given to optimizing against cost and near-term gains," said Steve Dennen, SVP, partnerships at Simmons Research. "These approaches alone fail to incorporate the predictive power of psychographics, which can help identify new customers and optimize ad creative. This partnership provides marketers with the best of both worlds, combining Simmons' comprehensive consumer psychographic measurement, with the scale and distribution of audience segments via Acxiom/LiveRamp."

"Advertisers and agencies need an easier way to incorporate research results into strategic marketing efforts to enable better audience segmentation, better targeting and more relevant messaging," said Chandos Quill, VP, global data and strategic alliances at Acxiom. "Our partnership with Simmons brings together unique Simmons insights combined with Acxiom's identity and data strengths to deliver powerful, actionable audience insights that drive exceptional customer experiences and campaigns."

With immediate availability, Simmons Activate allows clients to leverage over 60,000 attributes available in the Simmons National Consumer Study (NCS), as well as any additional insights clients have gathered through custom surveys commissioned through Simmons, providing a scalable solution for consumer profiling, targeting and activation.

To learn more about Simmons Activate, visit https://smns.co/2H6Ahjs.

About Acxiom

Acxiom provides the data foundation for the world's best marketers. We enable people-based marketing everywhere through a simple, open approach to connecting systems and data that drives seamless customer experiences and higher ROI. A leader in identity and ethical data use for more than 48 years, Acxiom helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create a world where all marketing is relevant. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom Corporation. For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

About Simmons Research

Simmons Research is the leading source of cross-channel consumer intelligence. Simmons measures American consumer psychographics, preferences, attitudes and media behaviors by closely overlaying survey and passively measured data using advanced measurement sciences. For more than 60 years, Simmons has helped leading brands, agencies and media companies effectively engage with consumers, providing measurement of over 60,000 consumer elements, including all major media, 600 attitudes and opinions, 500 product categories and 8,000 brands. For more information, visit https://simmonsresearch.com and follow @simmonsresearch on Twitter.

