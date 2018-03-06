Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: O'Reilly's Quarterly Sales Rose 4%; Adjusted EPS Surged 36%

Stock Monitor: Advance Auto Parts Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

O'Reilly's sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, increased 4% to $2.19 billion compared to $2.10 billion in Q4 2016. The organization's comparable store sales increased 1.3% for the reported quarter, on top of 4.8% for the year earlier same quarter. O'Reilly's reported numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion.

During Q4 2017, O'Reilly's gross profit increased to $1.16 billion, or 52.9% of sales, from $1.11 billion, or 53.1% of sales, for Q4 2016. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) came in at $756 million, or 34.5% of sales, for the reported quarter, up 7% as versus $707 million, or 33.7% of sales, for the prior year's corresponding quarter. O'Reilly's operating income fell 1% to $403 million, or 18.4% of sales, for Q4 2017 compared to $408 million, or 19.4% of sales, for Q4 2016.

O'Reilly's net income rose 23%, to $302 million compared to $246 million for Q4 2016. The Company's diluted earnings per share for the reported quarter surged 36% to $3.52 on 86 million shares versus $2.59 on 95 million shares for the year earlier same quarter. O'Reilly's net income for Q4 2017, included a one-time $53 million benefit related to the revaluation of its deferred income tax liabilities, and, it also included a one-time $0.62 benefit from the revaluation.

O'Reilly adopted a required new share-based compensation accounting standard during Q1 2017, which requires excess tax benefits from share-based compensation payments to be recorded in the income statement. The Company's Q4 2017 diluted earnings per share of $3.52, included a $0.15 benefit from the adoption of the new accounting standard. O'Reilly's earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $2.90 per share, beating Wall Street's estimates of $2.78 per share.

O'Reilly's sales for the year ended December 31, 2017, grew 4% to $8.98 billion from $8.59 billion for FY16. The Company's Comparable store sales increased 1.4% for FY17.

O'Reilly's operating income advanced 2% to $1.73 billion, or 19.2% of sales, for FY17 vesus $1.70 billion, or 19.8% of sales, for FY16.

For FY17, O'Reilly's net income totaled $1.13 billion, or $12.67 per diluted share, from $1.04 billion, or $10.73 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's FY17 results included a $0.59 benefit from the revaluation of its deferred income tax liabilities and a $0.50 benefit from the adoption of the new share-based compensation accounting standard.

Share Repurchase Program

During Q4 2017, O'Reilly repurchased 1.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $222.73, for a total investment of $279 million. For FY17, the Company repurchased 9.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $233.57, for a total investment of $2.17 billion. Subsequent to the end of Q4 2017 and through the date of the earning release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.5 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $261.72, for a total investment of $130 million.

O'Reilly has repurchased a total of 66.7 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of earnings release, at an average price of $137.31, for a total aggregate investment of $9.16 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, O'Reilly Automotive's stock rose 2.42%, ending the trading session at $246.85.

Volume traded for the day: 732.87 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 4.50%; previous six-month period - up 25.86%; and year-to-date - up 2.62%

After yesterday's close, O'Reilly Automotive's market cap was at $21.00 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.44.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Auto Parts Stores industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors