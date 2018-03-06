Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Hologic Announces Agreement with Royal Philips; Set to Deliver Unified Solutions for Diagnosis and Treatment of Women

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HOLX as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 02, 2018, the Company, which is an innovative technology organization, along with Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) announced a global partnership agreement, pursuant to which the Companies would offer care professionals integrated solutions spanning across diagnostic imaging modalities, advanced informatics, and services for screening, diagnosis, and treatment of women across the world. Hologic specializes in delivering healthcare solutions for women, and finds Royal Philips' advanced imaging for ultrasound, MRI, and PET/CT complementary to its portfolio. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

The Announcement

Under the terms of the announcement, the two Companies would bring together innovative mammography techniques from their combined portfolio of ultrasound, MRI, CT, and X-ray systems, advanced informatics, and a broad range of services, including maintenance, upgrade, training, and operational performance management services. Under the new partnership, Hologic would deliver a complete set of innovative diagnostic imaging systems, software, and services to its customers, including the Company's market-leading mammography solutions for breast screening and diagnosis of women in need of care.

Through the execution of the partnership, Hologic would join Royal Philips when engaging with customers on projects that were not previously possible for the two Companies to conduct alone. In breast care, Royal Philips offers advanced imaging for ultrasound, MRI, and PET/CT, supported by intelligent image analysis, quantification, information management, and workflow tools. Under the terms of the agreement, Royal Philips would be able to offer select products from Hologic's breast health portfolio, as part of multi-modality deals for hospitals and health systems. The agreement would also include the Company's new 3-Dimensions mammography system, which is currently the fastest and highest resolution breast tomosynthesis system in the industry, and multiple other technologies for breast screening and interventional radiology.

The multi-year, non-exclusive agreement would allow for customized regional implementation to meet the individual needs of each patient. The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed. Headquartered in Netherlands, Royal Philips is a leading health technology Company, offering solutions across healthy living and prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and home care.

Company Growth Prospects

Recently, on February 22, 2018, Hologic announced an agreement with the University of Minnesota to be the exclusive provider of DEXALYTICS: TEAMS in North America. The partnership would provide the sports science and human performance industry with the first solution to harness body composition data obtained from dual X-ray absorptiometry scans, compare it to sport- and position-specific standards, and deliver actionable information that could help collegiate and professional trainers, coaches, and medical staff to better train athletes. The DEXALYTICS software, developed by Educational Technology Innovations in the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Minnesota, is built over 30 years of body composition research, including extensive work on professional and collegiate athletes.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Hologic's stock rose 1.13%, ending the trading session at $38.64.

Volume traded for the day: 1.57 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 0.10%

After yesterday's close, Hologic's market cap was at $10.70 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.78.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

