Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Fortive's Quarterly Sales Jumped 11.04%; Earnings Increased 20.59%

Stock Monitor: Novanta Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Fortive Corp. (NYSE: FTV). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FTV. The Company reported its operating results on February 08, 2018, for the fourth quarter and for the full year ended December 31, 2017. The Company delivered double-digit sales and earnings growth and record gross margin and free cash generation in the fourth quarter of 2017. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Fortive. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NOVT

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Fortive most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FTV

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Fortive's total revenues reached $1.81 billion in Q4 FY17, up 11.04% from $1.63 billion in Q4 FY16. Of this, core revenue growth was 3% and acquisition-related growth was 5.9%, while the remaining 2.1% was the impact of currency translation. The Company's revenue numbers were higher than analysts' estimates of $1.76 billion.

Fortive's total cost of sales increased 7.97% to $896.7 million in Q4 FY17 from $830.5 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's gross profit was $910 million for the reported quarter, a y-o-y growth of 14.24%. Fortive's operating profit advanced 5.36% to $355.8 million in Q4 FY17 from $337.7 million in Q4 FY16. Fortive's operating margin dipped 1.1% to 19.7% in the quarter under review from 20.8% in the previous year's same quarter.

Fortive's net earnings were $336.9 million in Q4 FY17, 50.07% higher than $224.5 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's diluted net earnings per share (EPS) also rose 48.44% to $0.95 in the reported quarter from $0.64 in the year ago comparable quarter. The earnings figures included pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and acquisition-related transaction and restructuring costs. It also included a gain from sale of real property, and estimated benefits from the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA).

Fortive's adjusted diluted EPS, excluding non-recurring and non-core items, came in at $0.82 in Q4 FY17, up 20.59% from $0.68 in Q4 FY16. The Company's earnings numbers surpassed analysts' estimates of $0.78 per share.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, Fortive's total revenues were $6.66 billion, up 6.94% from $6.22 billion in FY16. The Company's operating profit jumped 8.74% to $1.35 billion in FY17 from $1.25 billion in FY16. Fortive's net earnings advanced 19.74% to $1.04 billion in the year under review from $872.3 million in the previous year. The Company's diluted EPS also rose to $2.96 in FY17 from $2.51 in FY16, reflecting an increase of 17.93%. For FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS, excluding non-recurring and non-core items, were $2.89, an increase of 14.68% from $2.52 in FY16.

Segment Details

During Q4 2017, Fortive's Professional Instrumentation segment's net revenues jumped 17.51% to $877.2 million on a y-o-y basis. Acquisitions contributed 9.6% to this growth, while favorable foreign exchange contributed 2.3%. The segment generated an operating profit of $188.2 million in Q4 FY17, 9.16% higher than $172.4 million in Q4 FY16. However, the segment's operating margin fell 1.6% to 21.5% in the quarter under review from 23.1% in the year ago comparable quarter.

For Q4 FY17, Fortive's Industrial Technologies segment's net revenues advanced 5.55% to $929.5 million on a y-o-y basis. In the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 3.12% to $188.4 million y-o-y. The segment's operating margin was 20.3% in Q4 FY17 compared to 20.7% in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters

Fortive had cash and cash equivalents of $962.1 million as on December 31, 2017, an increase of 19.78% from $803.2 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt was $4.06 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $3.36 billion as on December 31, 2016.

For FY17, Fortive's net cash flow from operating activities was $1.18 billion compared to $1.14 billion in FY16. The Company had a free cash flow of $1.01 billion in FY17 compared to $1.04 billion in FY16.

In FY17, Fortive spent $1.56 billion in acquisitions and $136.1 million on additions to property, plant, and equipment. The Company paid dividends of $97.2 million during FY17 compared to $48.4 million in FY16, reflecting an increase of 100.83%.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, Fortive expects diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.66 - $0.70, and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the band of $0.72 to $0.76. For the full fiscal year 2018, the Company projects diluted EPS to be between $3.13 and $3.23, and adjusted diluted EPS to be between $3.35 and $3.45.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Fortive's stock marginally climbed 0.36%, ending the trading session at $74.26.

Volume traded for the day: 1.15 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 14.30%; past twelve-month period - up 26.44%; and year-to-date - up 2.64%

After yesterday's close, Fortive's market cap was at $26.06 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.88.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors