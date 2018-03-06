Orbstick and Orbeum: Social Commerce Platform Orbstick is Officially Ready to Launch after the Completion of its ICO

People Who are Interested in Purchasing the Orbeum Tokens May Now Do So through the Orbeum.io Website

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / The founders of Orbstick, a new and large tech social commerce platform, are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the tech platform. Orbstick will be ready to go live shortly after the ICO of the Orbeum token is completed.

To learn more about the sale of the Orbeum (OBM) token, which is the native currency of the new Orbstick platform, please check out https://orbeum.io/index.php/token-sale/.

As a company spokesperson noted, social commerce is currently experiencing phenomenal growth that is allowing the opportunity to develop a decentralized network of future exchange. The founders of the company were inspired by this knowledge to start developing Orbstick and Orbeum in 2016; now, thanks to the new Orbeum tokens, social media monetization will be easier than ever.

"Orbstick is a substantial tech platform where you can use several modes of communication such as 'Go LIVE' from anywhere in the world and share things accordingly," the spokesperson noted, adding that the finished product will be launched soon after the token sale ends. People who would like to share instant messages about Orbstick and Orbeum may do so on the Telegram app where currently over 500 people are members.

"You will be able to connect with your friends, family and followers with VOIP over your devices easily or conduct business meetings or marketing webinars or simply surf videos for fun."

Orbstick will offer a wide variety of additional fun and innovative features, including video hosting, sharing and surfing; the ability to create stations; use it for chatting, voice or video calls; use OBM tokens for payments; use OBM tokens in Monetization; offer reactions to posts; host a business meeting; cover live events; host a marketing Webinar; earn from Monetization; create a perfect ad platform and more.

The timing for the upcoming launch of Orbstick is perfect, the spokesperson noted. For example, there is currently a great deal of excitement on the web regarding its potential to revolutionize the decentralized block-chain and social commerce.

As a white paper published by the founders of Orbstick and Orbeum noted, the Orbeum is a revolutionary new future token that will replace transaction fees. The long-term goals of the platform are detailed in the white paper.

Getting Orbeum tokens is easy and stress-free, the spokesperson noted.

"Our system is designed in such a way that when someone sends ETH to the smart contract address directly, as soon as transaction is confirmed on the ETH network it will send back the token, so getting Orbeum tokens is very quick and easy," the spokesperson noted.

About Orbstick and Orbeum:

Orbstick is a substantial new social commerce tech platform where people can use several forms of communication such as "Go LIVE" from anywhere on Earth; the platform will be launched soon. The Orbeum is a new token that is designed to replace transaction fees on Orbstick. For more information, please visit https://orbeum.io.

Contact:

Faheem Rajput

Ceo@orbeum.io

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Orbstick and Orbeum