Dentists Find that Children and Teens Benefit from Bioactive Dental Fillings

Peer-Reviewed White Paper Shows Examples and 46-Month Observations of Tooth-Colored Filling Material from Pulpdent Corporation

BOSTON, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --ACTIVA BioACTIVE-RESTORATIVE, the bioactive dental filling material developed by Pulpdent Corporation, is featured in a new peer-reviewed white paper published in Inside Dentistry, a leading dental industry magazine. The article, written by Theodore P. Croll, DDS; and Nathaniel C. Lawson, DMD, PhD, summarizes clinical observations of 2,703 dental fillings in children and teens over a 46-month period.

Download Peer-Reviewed White Paper by Dr. Croll and Dr. Lawson

The white paper outlines protocols for use of ACTIVA BioACTIVE-RESTORATIVE as a filling material in primary and permanent teeth and recommends best practices based on the authors' experience. These instructions are followed by four pages of clinical images, including before and after pictures of twelve patients ranging in age from 8 to 17 years. The clinical images represent a broad range of applications for ACTIVA BioACTIVE-RESTORATIVE, from rebuilding broken front teeth to filling cavities in molars.

After nearly four years, the results of the 2,703 ACTIVA BioACTIVE-RESTORATIVE dental fillings are promising with no reports of postoperative sensitivity from patients or their families. They also observe that the ACTIVA BioACTIVE-RESTORATIVE fillings had a "conspicuous absence of marginal stain," unlike some composites (i.e., traditional white fillings), where staining can occur at the interface of the filling and the tooth. The authors find that ACTIVA BioACTIVE-RESTORATIVE overcomes the deficiencies of Resin Modified Glass Ionomers (another type of filling material), which can erode and wear down over time. Both the authors' clinical experience and research studies indicate that ACTIVA BioACTIVE-RESTORATIVE resists fracture and wear, meaning that fillings with this material are less likely to chip and break off.

The authors describe ACTIVA BioACTIVE-RESTORATIVE as a "significant advancement" in dentistry and encourage researchers to continue to study this revolutionary new dental filling material.

PULPDENTCorporationis a family-owned dental research, manufacturing company and leader in bioactive dental materials. For over 70 years Pulpdent has been committed to product innovation, clinical education and patient-centered care. ACTIVA BioACTIVE', developed by Pulpdent, isabioactive restorative material that behaves much like natural teeth, supports the natural remineralization process, and helps seal out decay.This revolutionary material has won The Dental Advisor Top Bioactive Product Award for three years running.

