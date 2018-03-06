VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/06/18 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to announce new results from its ongoing 34,000-m drill program on the Chimo Mine property, situated 45km east of Val-d'Or. These new results were intersected at a depth of 635 m along the extension of Zone 3 (FIGURE).

Intersections grading 24.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m included within 6.5 g/t Au over 4.0 m and included within 1.6 g/t Au over 25.0 m were cut 165 m below historic stopes of Zone 3 (Structure 3) (FIGURE). Also, intersections grading 3.7 g/t Au over 2.2 m including 5.9 g/t Au over 1.1 m were intersected 130 m west of stopes of Zone 5M (Structure 5M) at a depth of 80 m. The new gold-bearing intersections as well as additional gold-bearing intervals of interest are presented in the table below. All other assay results from the four drills active on the property are still pending.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- From To Length Au Gold Gold Drill Hole (m) (m) (m) (g/t) Zone Structure ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-29 666.8 667.8 1.0 24.8 3 3 ------------------------------------------------------ Included within 666.8 670.8 4.0 6.5 ------------------------------------------------------ Included within 660.8 685.8 25.0 1.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH18-38 90.0 91.1 1.1 5.9 5M 5M ------------------------------------------------------ Included within 88.9 91.1 2.2 3.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH18-38 419.0 419.5 0.5 13.6 6B 6B ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lengths are expressed along drill core axis.The true thickness was not determined.

"Zone 3 was the second most productive gold-bearing zone in terms of ounces produced at the Chimo Mine. These results show that gold mineralization continues at depth below the stopes of the Zone" commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier, adding "Drill hole CH17-29 first cut Zone 3, then 150 m further downhole, cut Zone 5M (February 14, 2018, Press Release: with 1.9 g/t Au over 13.0 m including 3.8 g/t Au over 3.0 m)".

A 3D VIDEO, also available on Cartier's website, helps visualize the different gold-bearing structures on the Chimo Mine property as well as key components that are the mine infrastructures, the gold-bearing zones, the gold intersection areas left unmined as well as the 281 targets of the ongoing drill program. The 3 Structure is presented in the video.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All lengths, mentioned in this press release, were measured along the drill core. The NQ core samples are crushed up to 80% passing 8 mesh sieves and then pulverized up to 90% passing a 200-mesh sieve. Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of sterile samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab laboratory (Actlabs), located in Ste-Germaine-Boule, Quebec. The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption. For samples containing visible gold, 1000 g of rock are directly analyzed by the "Metallic Sieve" method.

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaetan Lavalliere, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavalliere is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

