TravelClick and Google Expand Partnership to Help Hoteliers Maximize Revenue In An Increasingly Competitive Market

Partnership Gives Hotels an Edge with Early Access to New Beta Products and Unique Data

NEW YORK, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --TravelClick, a leading global provider of data and revenue-generating solutions for hoteliers, today announced the Company's expanded relationship with longtime partner Google to enable hoteliers to drive more direct bookings and revenue. This partnership helps independent and small to mid-sized hotel chains to better identify, attract and convert guests when using the combined Google and TravelClick solutions.

"In a world where hundreds of thousands of hotels compete daily to win reservations, Google's meta search and advertising platforms make it easier for independent and small to mid-sized hotel chains to be discovered by consumers," said Curtis Brewer, Senior Vice President of Reservations and Website Solutions at TravelClick. "When hoteliers engage with these same consumers using TravelClick's CRM guest profiles, forward-looking demand data and best-in-class booking engine, hoteliers are able to convert more consumers into paying guests and optimize their pricing."

With Google Premier Partner Status, TravelClick can now offer its hotel customers priority access to Google beta products, elite account support and performance review with a dedicated, global account team and unique pieces of data for campaign optimization.

"TravelClick is a global leader in the hospitality industry, and we are excited to work with them to help hoteliers drive more revenue," added Ru Roberts, Senior Industry Head of Travel at Google. "Our combined efforts provide a platform for hoteliers to be able to reach the 60 percent of travelers who use Google when they begin to search for travel accommodations and then leverage TravelClick to convert those searches into bookings."

"Working with both TravelClick and Google we have been able to identify opportunities to reach new consumer groups in a very targeted manner using a very in-depth audience segmentation strategy," said Adarsh Rangaswamy, Corporate Director, Digital Marketing at Millennium Hotels and Resorts. "This has yielded strong results in a channel that previously had not been a strong performance marketing channelfor us.Additionally, the unique insights of both Google's and TravelClick's data has enabled us to identify new opportunities that we otherwise would have not been aware of."

To learn more about the latest trends in digital media from TravelClick and Google, register and attend one of the following webinars:

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 , 1:00 PM SGT / 4:00 PM AEST: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2564110982945260291

, SGT / AEST: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2564110982945260291 Tuesday, March 13, 2018 , 9:00 AM EDT / 1:00 PM GMT : https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7654759659594927875

, / : https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7654759659594927875 Thursday, March 15, 2018 , 11:00 AM PST / 2:00 PM EDT : https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2087853123327846915

About TravelClick

