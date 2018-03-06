Commercial Vacuum Cleaners Market Report Based on Factor Responsible for the Market Growth: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Commercial Vacuum Cleaners Market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the estimated period. Vacuum cleaners are home appliances used to eliminate dirt and soil from floors, carpets and furniture. Residential vacuums are generally structured for usability & affordability whereas commercial vacuums are designed for sophistication of maintenance and durability.



A commercial vacuum cleaner is designed for professional housekeeping activities and for use by cleaning staff or contracting cleaners basically in office, shops, hospitals and hotel for longer duration of time than household vacuum cleaners. On the other hand, industrial vacuum cleaners are designed for specialized applications. The commercial market share of vacuum cleaners is high since the growth is driven largely by the growing popularity of steam configurations. Also, the minimum usage of electricity and amperage drawn by these systems is low; which is another factor responsible for the growth of commercial market.



Driving factors responsible for the growth of commercial vacuum cleaners market include rise in need for hygiene in all sectors. Also, the programmable and automatic vacuum cleaners contribute to the revenue growth in the market. Moreover, the key players are anticipated to engage in research & development to offer unique solutions. Based on segmentation by end-user, the commercial vacuum cleaner market includes commercial and residential. Growth in disposable income and innovative technology adds to the segment growth.



Geographically, commercial vacuum cleaners market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa. North America and Europe Market are expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the estimated period due to rise in disposable income and hygiene concern for household activities. The key players in the commercial vacuum cleaners market include iRobot Corp., Alfred Krecher, Neato, Robotics Inc., Bissel, LG Electronics Inc., Dyson, Samsung Electronics, Electrolux, ECOVACS, Eureka Forbes, Hanool Robotics, Haier, Philips, and Panasonic.

This report studies Commercial Vacuum Cleaners in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Karcher

• Nilfisk

• Pullman Ermator

• NaceCare Solutions

• Hoover

• Sanitaire

• Kerrick

• Vax

• Royal Appliance Manufacturing Company

• SEBO

• Bissell BigGreenCommercial

• Polivac

• Oreck

• Tennant Company

• Rubbermaid Commercial Products

By types, the market can be split into

• Upright vacuums

• Backpack vacuums

• Canister Vacuum

• Big capacity Vacuum

• Stand-On Vacuum

By Application, the market can be split into

• Airports

• Abattoirs

• Bathrooms

• Casinos

• Childcare facilities

• Distribution centres

• Food processing sites

• Function centres

• Offices

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

