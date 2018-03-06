

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) announced the company acquired from Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG) an exclusive worldwide license to data from a late stage CD34+ cell therapy program for the treatment of chronic myocardial ischemia targeting refractory angina. Shire will receive undisclosed up-front consideration, milestones and a royalty on product sales.



The data set that Caladrius licensed includes preclinical (in vivo and in vitro) and Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical study data of CD34 cell therapy as a treatment for no-option refractory angina, along with the corresponding regulatory filings. The program is supported by data from 3 randomized placebo controlled trials.



'This transaction offers an ideal opportunity for Caladrius to obtain a promising late-stage development asset complementary to our existing pipeline of CD34+ cell therapy development programs in ischemic repair. We look forward to discussing with the FDA the most expeditious regulatory path aimed at registration for this CD34+ cell therapy program and to bringing this potentially restorative therapy to patients in need,' said David Mazzo, CEO of Caladrius.



