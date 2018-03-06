World's leading specialty measurement company optimizes filing efficiency and idea-to-asset workflow

Anaqua, Inc., a leading provider of Intellectual Property (IP) management software and services, today announced that Waters Corporation has selected ANAQUA to enhance its IP operations and enable improved collaboration.

The $2 billion publicly traded specialty measurement technology company will migrate its IP software from Lecorpio to Anaqua's new ANAQUA 9 software.

The Anaqua software will now provide Waters with built-in data analytics and flexibility to create and share interactive dashboards. Waters will also be able to improve the efficiency of its idea-to-asset workflow as the software will help them deliver the right information to the right person at the right time, enabling the company to optimize filing efficiency and see real-time analytics for each filing.

"We needed an IP management solution that could handle a significant number of workflows and disclosures," said Michael Lynn, Senior Director and Managing Counsel of IP, Waters Corporation. "Internal and external collaboration is much easier with Anaqua. The data analytics that once took us hours to produce can be done at the click of a button."

Waters, which delivers scientific solutions to laboratory-dependent organizations, relies heavily on its IP assets to stay ahead of its competitors. As the corporation continues to grow in size with direct operations in more than 30 countries, Anaqua will help it align its IP strategy with its fast-evolving business.

"Waters has established themselves as a world leader in the highly competitive analytical science technology sector," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "We're delighted that Anaqua's advanced analytics and intuitive IP management tools will provide Waters with the quality of insights required to make highly informed, strategic business decisions that will help keep them ahead of the game."

ABOUT ANAQUA

The most innovative companies in the world innovate with Anaqua. Its simplified software platform combines insight from big data analytics with critical tools, best practice workflows and advanced services. Today, the Anaqua software manages nearly 25% of the world's IP. Many of the best-known brands and most innovative products were conceptualized, evaluated, protected and monetized through the ANAQUA platform. Founded in 2004 by IP leaders from The Coca-Cola Company, Ford Motor Company and British American Tobacco, Anaqua is a privately held company headquartered in Boston (U.S.) with offices across Europe and Asia. In July 2017, Anaqua merged with Lecorpio to create a new IP software powerhouse in the industry. For additional information, please visit www.anaqua.com.

ABOUT WATERS CORPORATION

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences industries for nearly 60 years. With approximately 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 31 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries. Please visit www.waters.com for more information.

