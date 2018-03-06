Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix modeling study on the CPG industry. A prominent CPG company wanted to evaluate the potential value of all marketing inputs and make investments to increase long-term revenue.

Marketing Mix Modeling: How Quantzig Helped a Prominent Client in the CPG Industry Optimize their Marketing Spend.

According to the marketing mix modeling experts at Quantzig, "Marketing mix solution helps businesses find the market effectiveness and update their marketing campaigns to improve the business performance."

In the past few years, the consumers' needs and behavior have been changing, and organizations are implementing technologies to meet the ever-growing range of these demands. The shift to advanced online retailing from conventional shopping can be due to factors such as urbanization, the rise of middle-class population, and globalization. CPG companies are leveraging marketing mix modeling solution to enhance their business efficiency.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to recognize the strengths and weaknesses and enhance their marketing mix to expand the effectiveness of marketing campaigns on business performance. The client was able to focus on attributing the effect of marketing activity across all channels to increase the return on investment further.

This marketing mix modeling solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Use multiple regression techniques to predict the outcome of sales

Determine the net effect of their marketing campaigns on company's profits

This marketing mix modeling solution provided predictive insights on:

Attributing the influence of marketing activity across all channels

Enhancing the return on investment

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

