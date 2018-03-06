Smithers Rapra to Launch the Inaugural Sustainability & Naturals in Cosmetics Conference in Barcelona

LEATHERHEAD, England, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Smithers Group's world-leading conferences have a proven history of 30+ years of providing invaluable forums for learning, discussion and networking. Key events they have run include the Pigment & Colour Science Forum, Sustainability in Packaging and the European Forum for Industrial Biotechnology and the Bioeconomy. They also provide expertise through testing, reporting and consultancy in chemicals, packaging, sustainability, bio-based materials and much more.

With consumers becoming increasingly conscious of sustainability issues, a significant number are making the switch to natural and sustainable beauty products, so companies are adapting their practices to stay ahead of the market. Smithers Rapra, part of the Smithers Group, have announced the launch of Sustainability & Naturals in Cosmetics conference, which will tackle these challenges by providing the industry with a much-needed platform to discuss innovations, insights and new trends in sustainability and naturals in cosmetics.

Taking place on 31 May - 1 June in Barcelona, Spain, the conference will bring together key professionals, from raw material suppliers and distributors, cosmetic manufacturers, brands and retailers through to associations and labelling regulators all working towards sustainability in cosmetics and bio-based ingredient developments. The conference promises to deliver unrivalled content from trends in the natural and organic cosmetics industry, green labelling certification and innovation in formulations and ingredients, through to marketing in sustainable cosmetics, managing sustainable supply chains, eco-friendly packaging and more. Speakers include Elemis, Neal's Yard Remedies, Weleda, NATRUE, COSMOS-standard, Deinove, Inovia International and many more.

Jo-Anne Chidley, The 'Flounder' at Beauty Kitchen and member of the advisory board for the conference says "I'm taking part in this exciting programme to bring these essential topics to a broader audience. By having so many industry experts all in the one place, it will be great to find the synergies we all have."

Alongside a wealth of content focused on sustainable practices, regulations and consumer trends, Sustainability & Naturals in Cosmetics will offer delegates the opportunity to network with thought-leaders and key players from across the supply chain in a number of dedicated networking breaks including an evening drinks reception.

